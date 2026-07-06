Ketan Agarwal case: How does a polygraph or 'lie-detector' test work and is it accurate?

Ketan had died after a fall from the Lohagad Fort near Pune last month, and the police have since booked his 20-year-old fiancee Siya Goyal and her supposed boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly killing him.

The Pune Police had last week requested permission from a court to conduct a polygraph test -- also sometimes called 'lie-detector' test -- on the accused in the murder case of realtor Ketan Agarwal. Ketan had died after a fall from the Lohagad Fort near Pune last month, and the police have since booked his 20-year-old fiancee Siya Goyal and her supposed boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly killing him. The case has again brought spotlight on polygraph tests -- a controversial practice which the scientific community contends is an unreliable method to detect deception. But, how does a polygraph test work and what does the law say about it?

What is a polygraph test?

Polygraph tests are based on one key assumption: Physiological responses that are triggered when a person lies are different from what they would be if the individual were telling the truth. As part of the examination, devices such as cardio-cuffs or sensitive electrodes are attached to the subject's body. Subsequently, a range of health variables such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and changes in sweat gland activity are monitored as the person is questioned. Officials assign a numerical value to each response to judge whether the person is telling the truth, is lying, or is uncertain.

When did polygraph testing begin?

A test similar to a modern-day polygraph examination is believed to have been first carried out by Italian criminologist Cesare Lombroso in the 19th century. Lombroso used a machine to measure changes in the blood pressure of criminal suspects during questioning. Similar instruments were developed by the American psychologist William Marstron in 1914 and later by the California police officer John A Larson in 1921. Larson is regarded as the inventor of the modern polygraph.

How reliable are polygraph tests?

Polygraph testing remains highly controversial as experts question its accuracy and reliability. A review conducted by the National Research Council of the United States of America in 2003 concluded that the accuracy of the polygraph was "little better than could be achieved by the flip of a coin." Experts say it is quite possible to mislead a polygraph exam as subjects can use various countermeasures to alter their physiological responses, which can lead to false results. Factors that could affect the accuracy of the test include the skill of the examiner, the format used, and individual differences in physiological responses.

What does the law say?

In India, an accused can only be put through a polygraph test if they consent to it. In a landmark 2010 judgment, the Supreme Court had ruled that no 'lie-detector' tests can be administered "except on the basis of consent of the accused." Those who volunteer to undergo the test must have access to a lawyer, the top court had said. The subject must also have the physical, emotional, and legal implications of the test explained to them by police and the lawyer, the SC bench, which comprised the then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) KG Balakrishnan, had ruled. The court had also said that the 'Guidelines for the Administration of Polygraph Test on an Accused' -- published by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2000 -- must be strictly adhered to. However, the statements given by an accused during the test are not admissible as evidence in court.

Has it been used in recent years?

In recent years, the polygraph test was used in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. Sanjay Roy, who was later convicted, had undergone the examination in August 2024. The polygraph test was also conducted on Dr. Rajesh Talwar and Dr. Nupur Talwar, a Noida couple who were accused of killing their teenaged daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj Banjade.