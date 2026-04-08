Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Kerala Election Watch have found in their study that 38% candidates have criminal cases against them, with charges ranging from rape to murder. Detail analysis of how democracy is at risk, how criminal charges and big money dominate Kerala Election.

In what may be called not a new malaise, but a trend that is increasing in the electoral practice of India, the number of candidates with a criminal record is going up with each election. The second interesting fact is that it is not limited to a particular political party, geography, or political philosophy; it is spread across the entire political spectrum, cutting across party lines. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Kerala Election Watch have found in a joint analysis that 38% of contesting candidates in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 have declared criminal cases against themselves. As many as 23% of the candidates are facing serious criminal charges.

Kerala Elections 2026: ADR Report

After analyzing 863 out of 883 candidates in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026, they have found that major political parties have largely ignored Supreme Court directives requiring them to disclose reasons for fielding candidates with criminal records. The Indian National Congress (INC), which has emerged as the main contender this time, has fielded 85% of its 85 candidates with criminal cases. It is followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at 84%, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at 66%, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 63%.

(Kerala Election: ADR Report. (AI-Generated Image)

Of these candidates, many of whom may win, 15 have declared cases related to crimes against women; one of them faces charges under IPC Section 376(2)(n) for "rape committed repeatedly on the same woman." As many as four candidates have murder cases (IPC Section 302) filed against them, while 13 face attempt-to-murder charges (IPC Section 307 and BNS Section 109).

The report says, "The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates." It adds to the report, "This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers."

Crorepati candidates in Kerala

The ADR and the Kerala Election Watch have also found the rising significance of wealth in the election process and the increasing number of rich candidates; some of them are crorepatis. Kerala Congress nominee from Kuttanad, Reji Cheriyan, has emerged as the wealthiest candidate with a total asset of Rs 218.96 crore. BJP's Chenkal Rajasekharan from Neyyattinkara comes second with the wealth of Rs 116.93 crore, while Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP ranks third with total declared assets of 111.99 crore. However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also tops the liability chart with declared liabilities of Rs 109.01 crore.

(AI-generated infographic.)

According to the ADR report, the total assets of 863 candidates stand at a whopping amount of Rs 2,403 crore. Besides, the average assets per candidate have gone up from Rs 1.69 crore in 2021 to Rs 2.78 crore in 2026, a hike of 64%. Of these, 339 individuals, or 39% of all candidates, are crorepatis. The Kerala Congress leads with 100% of its 8 candidates being crorepatis, followed by IUML (84%), INC (72%), and CPI(M) (68%).

The ADR report says, "Money and muscle power hurt the principles of free and fair elections, ‘participatory democracy,' and a level playing field.” It adds further, "The present circumstances demand an extensive deliberation by the voters so that the sanctity of elections is not ridiculed."