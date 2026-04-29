Kerala Election 2026: Can UDF defeat LDF after 10 years of Pinarayi Vijayan rule?

Will the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government return to power after Kerala Election 2026? Will the Congress-led UDF make a comeback riding on the crest of the anti-incumbency wave? Explained here.

The state that surprised the entire world by electing the first communist government in India in 1957 is at the crossroads of history once again. EMS Namboodiripad became the first communist chief minister of the country on April 5, 1957. Though much water has flown down the Periyar River since then, and the struggling masses have experienced enough topsy-turvy, the people stare at uncertainty and the political process to elect the next policymakers. Will the CPI(M)-led LDF register a hat-trick and return to power for the third time, or will the people allow the Congress-led UDF to steer the state into a new direction?

Kerala Assembly Election 2026

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is facing an acute crisis and challenge in the form of raging anti-incumbency. After 10 years of governance, the CPI(M) led government needs to meet the towering expectations of the masses. However, despite not too bad governance and not many cases of corruption, the government of the leftists is at the receiving end of the people's anger. The main reasons are the government's failure to create more job opportunities and control inflation. Lakhs of Keralites work in the Middle East and send billions of dollars to their state every month. However, many people have returned home, at least temporarily, to escape the ongoing US-Iran war. This has decreased the income of the government.

(Kerala Election 2026: Who May Win? AI-generated infographic.)

The Congress, along with the Indian Union Muslim League, has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling coalition. With strong bases in the Malabar belt and scattered pockets of strong influence in central Kerala, these parties pose a serious threat to the leftists. Though the LDF has posed their faith on the welfare economy and run many pro-poor schemes and tried to develop infrastructure like roads and social infrastructure like schools and hospitals, it is doubtful if they have won the confidence of the people.

(Pinarayi Vijayan, CM, Kerala)

Kerala UDF vs LDF

The LDF has the main problem of a disenchanted middle-class population and a huge army of unemployed youth, who are angry at the government that has failed to uplift their economic condition. The ambitious urban middle class is angrier at the government. Secondly, the Congress and other partners of the UDF have consolidated their position and closed their ranks, and they are better prepared for an electoral battle. However, if media reports are to be believed, the woman voters prefer continuity and still prefer the ruling combine, despite not being happy with them. The government schemes, especially tailored for the women, are also important, and they want these to continue.

(Kerala Election 2026 Results: AI-generated Image)

Many opinion polls have predicted a clear edge to the opposition coalition of the UDF. It has been estimated that while the ruling LDF has 40% possibility of winning the election, the UDF has a 45% possibility. It is clear that even if the LDF loses the Kerala Election 2026, they will not be a spent force or lost in oblivion. They will remain a significant and strong political force, of course, with a smaller number of seats in the house. It has been predicted that the UDF may win 72-86 seats in the 140-member assembly, while the LDF may be restricted to 68-82 seats. The writer of this article feels that the LDF may get 62 seats and the UDF may win 75, while others may win three seats. The Kerala Election 2026 may give a verdict in favour of the opposition coalition of the UDF.