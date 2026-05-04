End of an Era: No communist government left in India as Kerala Election 2026 delivers historical political shift

Kerala Election 2026 result shows India now has no communist government anywhere. What started in 1957 with EMS Nambooriripad-led CPI has come to an end with the present Kerala loss. Explained here.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front has lost the Kerala Election 2026, giving way to the opposition coalition of the United Democratic Front. This is the first time since 1957 that there will be no communist party-led government anywhere in India. The Communist Party of India (CPI) emerged as the first democratically elected communist government in the world, and EMS Namboodiripad became the first elected leftist Chief Minister in 1957 in Kerala. Despite all kinds of political topsy-turvy and electoral rigmarole, the left parties have always been in power somewhere in India—from the Himalayan state of Tripura in North East to West Bengal near the Bay of Bengal to the southern state of Kerala, tucked in a corner along with the Arabian Sea.

EMS Namboodiripad's 1957 government

No more. There will be no leftist government in India now. While the Left Front was voted out of power in West Bengal by the Trinamool Congress in 2011, Tripura lost to the BJP in 2018. The last bastion was demolished in Kerala on Monday as the Congress-led UDF surged ahead. Tripura will go to the polls in 2028, and it is still too early to predict what will happen in that election.

The Left Front won state assembly elections and formed a government in the following years:

1957 – First Communist government led by EMS Namboodiripad, under the undivided CPI

1967 – Left coalition returned to power

1980 – LDF formed government

1987 – LDF won the election

1996 – LDF returned to power

2006 – LDF formed government

2016 – LDF victory under Pinarayi Vijayan

2021 – LDF re-elected for the first ever consecutive term.

West Bengal: Cradle of communist movement

West Bengal is considered the cradle of communism in India, where the Calcutta Communist Party was formed in 1917, along with the successful Communist Revolution in Russia, though the party was not registered. Communist ideologue Manabendra Nath Roy, Abani Mukherjee, and Roy's wife Evelyn claimed to have formed a Communist Party in India in 1920. Finally, the Communist Party of India was established in December 2025, and Sachidanand Vishnu Ghate became its first General Secretary.

It was in 1977 that the Left Front, a coalition of leftist parties, won the state assembly election, and CPIM leader Jyoti Basu became the Chief Minister. Earlier, Basu served as Deputy Chief Minister from 1967 to 1969 in the government led by Ajay Mukhopadhyay. The Left Front lost the election to Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2011. Its worst performance was seen in 2021 when it could not win a single seat anywhere in West Bengal.

Left Front governments in Tripura

The Left Front stormed to power in Tripura in 1978 when it swept the assembly polls and Nripen Chakraborty became the Chief Minister of the state. It won the state assembly elections as follows:

1978 – First Left Front government

1983 – Re-elected

1993 – Returned to power after a gap

1998 – Victory under Manik Sarkar

2003 – Re-elected

2008 – Re-elected

2013 – Re-elected (fourth consecutive term for Manik Sarkar)

2018- Lost election

With the Kerala Election 2026, there is no government led by a communist party in India. The country that dreamt of a communist revolution in 1917, the year when the communists swept Russia, has no communist party-led government anywhere now.