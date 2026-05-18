Explained: Why may 5 IUML ministers in VD Satheesan Govt send strong signals for Indian politics, how may it benefit BJP?

5 ministers and big demands of the IUML may prove to be adouble-edged sword for Congress. How VD Satheesan's cabinet choices may be exploited by the BJP to at the national level? Explained.



With the changed political scenario in the country and the state, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has five ministers, including three Muslims, in the VD Satheesan government in Kerala. At a time when majoritarianism is spreading across the country, the appointment of three ministers from the minority communities holds special significance. PK Kunhalikutty, N Shamsuddin, KM Shaji, PK Basheer, and VE Abdul Gafoor have joined the 21-member cabinet under Chief Minister VD Satheesan. N Shamsuddin, PK Basheer, and VE Abdul Gafoor are Muslims. T. Siddique of Congress also took the oath on Monday.

Kerala cabinet ministers 2026

It carries special and symbolic significance for the regional as well as national politics and may bring positive changes. At a time when no political party of significance takes up the issue of Muslims, who are getting marginalized more and more with every election, VD Satheesan of the Congress has accommodated three Muslims in his ministry. It has come at a time when the BJP did not field a Muslim candidate in the West Bengal Election 2026 and won 207 seats in the 294-member assembly. The Kerala story may send a signal to the parties that they can win elections and form a government like before by making Muslim ministers.



Analysts believe Congress fought the Kerala election with its secular credentials, like before, and fielded many Muslims. However, it remained heavily dependent on minority-dominated areas and performed well in those pockets of influence, thanks to the support extended by the IUML. Rahul Gandhi too won the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with the open support of this party. It is natural that the Congress now shares administrative power and other moolah with its partner.

IUML ministers in Kerala 2026

However, analysts believe it may create problems for the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party as well. At a time when the secular vs. communal debate is increasing in the country and it has become a core electoral fault line, the high participation of a party with an explicitly clear Muslim word in its name may raise many eyebrows. It may also bring Kerala and the performance of its government under the microscope at a national level. It may also raise many questions regarding minority representation, governance impartiality, and secularism.

The IUML has demanded industries, education, and IT as its favourite departments, intending to develop the areas and create more jobs, especially in the areas where it has more influence. However, if it focuses its attention on Malabar, where it has influence, and ignores other areas, it may create discontent among the masses and trigger controversies and problems for the Congress-led UDF government. Accommodating five IUML leaders in the Kerala cabinet may also trigger discontent in the Congress, as many deserving MLAs have been left out to maintain "social and regional balance." Those leaders, who have been sidelined, may harbor anger and frustration against Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who may find it difficult to placate them and seek their support.

It may offer the BJP a good opportunity to target the Congress and the opposition alliance of India and accuse them of "minority appeasement." The saffron party may use it to create a narrative at the national level and exploit it in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where the assembly election will be held in 2022. It may try to drive the point that "a vote for Congress is to hand over executive power to the Muslim League." It may point out that Kerala has about 55% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 18% Christian populations, but a bigger part of the cake has been given to the Muslims, and the Hindus and Christians have been ignored.



