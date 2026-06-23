India-UK Relations After Keir Starmer: FTA, visa row, defence, strategic partnership

Keir Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister has raised questions over India-UK relations. The FTA, trade ties, visa concerns, defence cooperation and future partnership under the new UK PM are in focus.

After the resignation of Kier Starmer as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), India stands at a crossroads, staring at a lot of opportunities as well as challenges in store. Starmer viewed India as a dependable and trustworthy trading and business partner, but he was pragmatic and did not allow New Delhi an additional advantage when visa conditions mattered. It was he who gave priority to the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA); the talks were expedited and concluded when he was at the helm of affairs. It will come into effect on July 15, 2026.

India-UK FTA

According to the official website, Gov.uk, the India-UK FTA "is the most comprehensive ever agreed by India, could boost UK GDP by £4.8bn, real wages by £2.2bn and bilateral trade by £25.5bn every year in the long run." It further says, "Industries across the United Kingdom will benefit, with whisky tariffs cut from 150% to 40%, automotives from 100% to 10% under a quota and cosmetics will see tariffs of up to 22% eliminated either from day one or after 10 years."

Vowing to the domestic pressure and strong anti-migrant sentiments in the UK, Starmer kept his views equally conservative and selfish and refused any concession or leeway to India. He refused to budge a little and turned down New Delhi's request to negotiate a separate visa deal. He explicitly said that the trade agreement should not be linked to broader immigration concessions.

India-UK trade deal

But the UK prime minister backed deeper cooperation under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He supported collaboration in defence, maritime security, technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and economic resilience. The two countries made significant progress in talks under the Vision 2035 framework for long-term cooperation.

The new UK prime minister is most likely to follow the policies of the Labour Party. There should not be any major deviation, and the agreement should come into effect on the pre-scheduled date of July 15, 2026. However, there may be minor deviations in its implementation, and the new person at the helm of the affairs may try to mould it the way that suits his constituency. The future government is most likely to adhere to cooperation in the fields of defence, technology, innovation, clean energy and Indo-Pacific.

How will new UK PM be elected?

According to the Labour Party Rule Book, a leadership election takes place when the position of party leader becomes vacant, such as after a resignation. Only members of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) may contest the election for the Labour Party leadership. It means a candidate must be a sitting Labour MP. He must enjoy the support of at least 20% of Labour MPs, or 5% of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) or at least three affiliated organisations, including at least two trade unions.

The Labour Party Rule Book confirms that the principle of One Member, One Vote (OMOV), it means that ordinary party members have a direct role in choosing the leader. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, lower-ranked candidates are eliminated, and the votes are redistributed among other candidates. This process continues till a candidate secures a majority. The National Executive Committee supervises the entire process.