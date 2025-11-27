Karnataka Conundrum: Will Congress go to caste calculus in feud between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar?

The Congress in Karnataka is facing a deepening internal crisis as supporters of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar push for a leadership change, claiming a 2.5-year power-sharing deal with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka conundrum has baffled Congress once again. It has rekindled the old taunt that when the Grand Old Party is in power, it does not need an opposition; its members oppose one another. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar at each other's throats, who needs an opposition? Shivkumar's supporters, including 10 MLAs, are camping in New Delhi with the hope of meeting the Congress high command and demanding a change in the leadership of the government. They claim it was decided at the time of forming the government that Siddaramaiah would vacate the chair after 2.5 years, and it would go to his deputy. However, the chief minister's camp argues that the people's mandate was for five years and there is no reason to change the course midway.

Vokkaliga community for Congress?

The issue has perplexed the ruling party. It has been caught in a dilemma as the party has to strike a balance. It will be difficult for the Congress to disappoint the chief minister, who is a prominent backward class (OBC) leader. With strong support from the AHINDA, an acronym for the minorities, backward classes, and dalits, replacing him could alienate this significant support base. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar is a leader of the influential Vokkaliga community. Once a solid base for the Congress, this community is now divided between the grand old party and the Janata Dal (Secular). By installing Shivkumar as the chief minister, it may bring the community back to its fold. The ruling party will try to resolve the Karnataka conundrum without disrupting the carefully balanced caste equation and potentially harming the party's electoral prospects in future elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge to solve Karnataka issue

It is interesting to note that the onus of resolving the thorny issue has been put on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was once the tallest leader of Karnataka but never got the opportunity. He made it clear that the issue needs to be discussed within the party without giving an opportunity to the opposition to fish in the troubled water. He announced that the decision would be taken solely by the party’s "high command", essentially meaning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, besides himself.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Karnataka political turmoil and speculations around CM post, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Only the people there can say what the Government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command - Rahul… pic.twitter.com/tw0keLQ43y — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

AHINDA vote bank for Siddaramaiah?

In an attempt to downplay the crisis after the MLAs camped in the national capital, Siddaramaih said, "Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give." He claimed that there is confusion about the issue of changing the leadership after 2.5 years. He said, "Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says." DKS, as he is called, Shivkumar, is treading with extreme caution. Playing down the issue, the deputy chief minister told journalists, "I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five and six of us."

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle

Keeping the cards close to his chest, Shivkumar tried to be a humble party worker. He said, "I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas (party workers) are there, we are there." Praising Siddaramaiah, he dropped the message less cryptically. He said, "He [Siddaramaiah] is a senior leader. He is an asset to the party. He has completed 7.5 years as CM (including the 2013-2018 term)." He wants to say that as a leader who has completed seven and a half years at the helm, now, he should vacate the office for others.

However, the game is going on behind the curtains. Siddaramaiah held an hour-long meeting with Mallikarju Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru. On the heels of this development, Kharge was in Bengaluru over the past weekend and was accompanied by Shivakumar to the city airport in his car when leaving for Delhi. A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards as Siddaramaiah is pushing for it. Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on a leadership change. Things will be clear in the days to come.