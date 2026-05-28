Karnataka: Shivakumar’s rise signals major shift in social coalition, Congress faces challenge in post-Siddaramaiah politics

From AHINDA to Vokkaliga, Karnataka’s caste equation shifts again as Siddaramaiah steps down and makes way for DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Congress faces a new caste reality. Explained.

The delicate and ubiquitous caste equation has once again shifted in the southern state of Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to resign, and his deputy, DK Shivkumar, is ready to replace him. The Karnataka politics has always been driven mainly by two dominant and rival communities: Lingayats, that constitutes about 17% of the population and Vokkaligas, that counts about 15% of the state's population. Siddaramaiah, who hails from the backward caste of Kuruba Gowda, has been a dominant non-Lingayat, non-Vokkaliga leader and successfully carved out a niche place for himself in the state's politics, has been nudged out. What next? Will the Vokkaliga community dominate all other communities, as its leader Shivakumar is sure to take the mantle of the state?

Karnataka caste politics

Shivakumar's Lingayat is the largest and most politically influential community. Concentrated mainly in North and Central Karnataka, this group is powerful with control of land ownership and holds significant sway over electoral outcomes in Karnataka. Vokkaliga is the second most dominant community, with its concentration primarily in the Old Mysuru region. They have been the traditional backbone of the Janata Dal (Secular), but they have also voted for the Congress.

(Karnataka Caste Equation Shifts)

Siddaramaiah hails from the backward Kuruba Gowda caste; he has nourished his own constituency of AHINDA. AHINDA is a socio-political acronym that stands for Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backwards Classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits). It is a non-Vokkaliga, non-Lingayat constituency and has been loyal to Siddaramaiah. It emerged as a massive social coalition and consolidated its position as a strong voting bloc in Karnataka. The AHINDA block has historically supported the Congress and helped it win seats in the most turbulent times.

AHINDA politics

As AHINDA's support plays a crucial role in the politics of Karnataka, leadership changes and power-sharing arrangements may upset the political applecart of the Congress. It is clear that the AHINDA groups have actively supported the Congress and will continue to rally behind Siddaramaiah to protect their political representation. The transition of power with Siddaramaiah stepping down and making way for Shivakumar, a Lingayat, will certainly impact the political dynamics of Karnataka. It will certainly help the Congress solidify its grip on the Vokkaliga vote base.

Siddaramaiah resigns, DK Shivakumar next CM

Analysts believe the rift within the ruling party began with Siddaramaiah's handling of the state's caste census. While the chief minister was adamant on the caste census and Rahul Gandhi backed the concept, Vokkaliga and Lingayat leaders within the government opposed the publication of older survey findings. They demanded a fresh scientific count, delaying the report and thus hitting the established caste equation. It is believed that after the Congress failed to woo the backward despite Rahul Gandhi's vociferous demand, the party had a second thought. Now, the Congress wants to go back to the dominant castes and Shivakumar was clever enough to grab the opportunity.