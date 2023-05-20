Search icon
Karnataka cabinet make-up: Who are the ministers in Siddaramaiah government? Congress’ balancing act explained

In Congress's balancing act in Karnataka, oppressed classes have received the lion's share in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

Reported By:Chitresh Sehgal| Edited By: Chitresh Sehgal |Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

The Congress has attempted to strike a balance between different communities that came together to vote it into power in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah, who comes from the Kuruba Gowda community was chosen as the chief minister while DK Shivakumar from Vokkaliga community is the Dy CM.

While Congress did not give the Dy CM post to a Dalit leader, it has named three ministers from Scheduled Castes and one from Scheduled Tribes in its first list of 8 ministers. The politically powerful Lingayat community, which dominated the BJP cabinet, gets one berth. There’s no other Vokkaliga leader in the cabinet apart from Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar.

Who are the ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet?

Dr G Parameshwara: The prominent Dalit leader had staked claim for DyCM post and had also warned the Congress to recognise the community’s demand before it responds.

KH Muniyappa: A former union minister, Muniyappa belongs to the SC community Madiga. He had batted for Dalit CM and DyCM. Before the May 10 polls, Muniyappa was rumoured to be set to change parties and join BJP.

Priyanka Kharge: Former Karnataka IT minister and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son has been included. As per sources, this is party’s gesture for Mallikarjun Kharge’s vital role in the poll strategy and campaigning.

Satish Jarkiholi: Congress’ power house in north Karnataka and mass leader of oppressed classes and OBC communities, Satish Jarkiholi is also vocal about Hindu blind beliefs and superstitions. He is the brother of powerful Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

M.B. Patil: The Lingayat minister in Siddaramaiah cabinet is one of the biggest north Karnataka leaders. He is known as CM designate’s blue-eyed boy and is considered resourceful.

Ramalinga Reddy: Seniormost Congress leader from the Reddy community has also staked claim for DyCM post.

BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan: The Muslim face in the Karnataka cabinet is a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah and a mass leader in Bengaluru.

K.J. George: He was Home Minister during Siddaramaiah last tenure as Karnataka CM.

(Inputs from IANS)

