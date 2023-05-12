Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: What is ‘hung assembly’? Exit poll predictions explained

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: What is ‘hung assembly’? Exit polls explained | Photos: ANI

With less than 24 hours to go for counting of votes, Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is predicted to be a close contest between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. While multiple exit polls predicted Congress having an edge, several have still projected a hung assembly with neither of the two parties reaching simple majority. If such a ‘hung assembly’ result is witnessed tomorrow, it could likely put the ball in third largest party JD(S) which could emerge as the kingmaker.

What exit polls suggest?

Congress is projected to have the edge over BJP but fall short of 113 seats by four exit polls: ABP-C-Voter, Republic TV-P MARQ, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat and Zee News-Matrize. However, four other exit polls project Congress to achieve a majority on its own: Today Chanakya, India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-ETG and India TV-CNX.

What is ‘hung assembly’?

A ‘hung assembly’ is when no party or alliance is able to reach the majority mark after election results are declared. In Karnataka, the BJP and Congress need to individually reach the magical number of 113 seats to be able to form a government without needing external support from other parties.

Murmurs of possible post-poll alliance

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswami may emerge as the ‘king’ and not just the kingmaker, if reports are to be believed. If Congress falls short of the number, it will need the support of JD(S) to form the government. It will also open the door for the BJP to form an unlikely alliance with the JD(S) and script a return.

Both BJP and Congress are reportedly reaching out to JD(S) to try and forge an alliance. As per sources, the JD(S) is inclining towards forming the government with Congress. This can mean a return of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 13.

(Inputs from agencies)