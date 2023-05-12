Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: What is ‘hung assembly’? Exit poll predictions explained

While multiple exit polls predicted Congress having an edge over the BJP, several have still projected a hung assembly with neither of the two parties reaching simple majority.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: What is ‘hung assembly’? Exit poll predictions explained
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: What is ‘hung assembly’? Exit polls explained | Photos: ANI

With less than 24 hours to go for counting of votes, Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is predicted to be a close contest between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. While multiple exit polls predicted Congress having an edge, several have still projected a hung assembly with neither of the two parties reaching simple majority. If such a ‘hung assembly’ result is witnessed tomorrow, it could likely put the ball in third largest party JD(S) which could emerge as the kingmaker. 

What exit polls suggest?

Congress is projected to have the edge over BJP but fall short of 113 seats by four exit polls: ABP-C-Voter, Republic TV-P MARQ, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat and Zee News-Matrize. However, four other exit polls project Congress to achieve a majority on its own: Today Chanakya, India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-ETG and India TV-CNX. 

What is ‘hung assembly’?

A ‘hung assembly’ is when no party or alliance is able to reach the majority mark after election results are declared. In Karnataka, the BJP and Congress need to individually reach the magical number of 113 seats to be able to form a government without needing external support from other parties. 

Murmurs of possible post-poll alliance

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswami may emerge as the ‘king’ and not just the kingmaker, if reports are to be believed. If Congress falls short of the number, it will need the support of JD(S) to form the government. It will also open the door for the BJP to form an unlikely alliance with the JD(S) and script a return.

Both BJP and Congress are reportedly reaching out to JD(S) to try and forge an alliance. As per sources, the JD(S) is inclining towards forming the government with Congress. This can mean a return of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM. 

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 13. 

(Inputs from agencies)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.