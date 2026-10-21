Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?

EXPLAINER
What made Jio Platforms' IPO so special that the $3.2 billion mega issue was subscribed in less than two hours? Explained here.
As expected, Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms' mega IPO worth $3.2 billion was fully subscribed in less than two hours of its opening. It is the biggest Indian IPO. With more than 500 million subscribers, Reliance Industries' company is India's biggest telecom company and the world's second-biggest company doing business in one country.
The Jio Platforms' IPO has come at a time when the AI-related companies are under the scanner, and investors have serious doubts about them. Significantly, about 90% of Jio's revenue comes from the telecoms business. Generally, big IPOs in India start slowly as institutional investors wait till the end. It was seen during the IPOs of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which was subscribed 42% and that of the Hyundai Motors India, which was subscribed 18% on the first day. Analysts believe that Jio's IPO was subscribed on the first day, and that too within two hours of the opening, because of the strong telecom business of the company and the strong Reliance brand.
Experts believe the IPO will ensure that a company known for its large-scale technology and digital infrastructure is listed. After the successful IPO, the company will be able to focus more on telecom, cloud, AI, digital services, and connectivity businesses. The Reliance Jio IPO may also encourage more people to come out with tech and startup listings, encourage private companies to tap public markets, and strengthen India's IPO ecosystem. The IPO will help the company in its transition from a telecom firm to a broader digital infrastructure company that may have businesses like AI, cloud services, and enterprise networks.