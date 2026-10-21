Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?

What made Jio Platforms' IPO so special that the $3.2 billion mega issue was subscribed in less than two hours? Explained here.

As expected, Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms' mega IPO worth $3.2 billion was fully subscribed in less than two hours of its opening. It is the biggest Indian IPO. With more than 500 million subscribers, Reliance Industries' company is India's biggest telecom company and the world's second-biggest company doing business in one country.

The Jio Platforms' IPO has come at a time when the AI-related companies are under the scanner, and investors have serious doubts about them. Significantly, about 90% of Jio's revenue ​comes from the telecoms business. Generally, big IPOs in India start slowly as institutional investors wait till the end. It was seen during the IPOs of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which was subscribed 42% and that of the Hyundai Motors India, which was subscribed 18% on the first day. Analysts believe that Jio's IPO was subscribed on the first day, and that too within two hours of the opening, because of the strong telecom business of the company and the strong Reliance brand.

Institutional investors bid 3.92 times

The IPO valued Jio Platforms at $108 billion, making it the biggest company in terms of market capitalisation; institutional investors rushed to bid for its shares immediately after its opening. The exchange data show that institutional investors have bid for 3.92 times ‌their reserved portion in the IPO. On the other hand, retail investors have bid for 0.35 times their quota.