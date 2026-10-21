FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel

After IIT Bombay, student death at ICT Mumbai hostel

Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer

Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher stand in support of veteran singer

Delhi News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000 Alleges AAP | BJP

Delhi News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000 Alleges AAP | BJP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?

What made Jio Platforms' IPO so special that the $3.2 billion mega issue was subscribed in less than two hours? Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?
Jio Platforms Ltd or Reliance Jio. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As expected, Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms' mega IPO worth $3.2 billion was fully subscribed in less than two hours of its opening. It is the biggest Indian IPO. With more than 500 million subscribers, Reliance Industries' company is India's biggest telecom company and the world's second-biggest company doing business in one country. 

The Jio Platforms' IPO has come at a time when the AI-related companies are under the scanner, and investors have serious doubts about them. Significantly, about 90% of Jio's revenue ​comes from the telecoms business. Generally, big IPOs in India start slowly as institutional investors wait till the end. It was seen during the IPOs of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which was subscribed 42% and that of the Hyundai Motors India, which was subscribed 18% on the first day.  Analysts believe that Jio's IPO was subscribed on the first day, and that too within two hours of the opening, because of the strong telecom business of the company and the strong Reliance brand. 

Institutional investors bid 3.92 times

The IPO valued Jio Platforms at $108 billion, making it the biggest company in terms of market capitalisation; institutional investors rushed to bid for its shares immediately after its opening. The exchange data show that institutional investors have bid for 3.92 times ‌their reserved portion in the IPO. On the other hand, retail investors have bid for 0.35 times their quota. 
Analysts believe that the rush to buy the Jio Platforms share is due to the fact that many investors think that Ambani's Reliance Industries may prove to be a long-term wealth generator and a savings vehicle. Established in 1977, Reliance has become a reputed brand. Jio Platforms has allotted shares worth $853 ​million to global investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock.  
Other important stakeholders in the company are Facebook (9.99%), Google (7.73%), Vista Equity (2.32%), KKR (2.32%), Public Investment Fund (2.32%), Mubadala Investment Company (1.85%), General Atlantic (1.34%), Silver Lake (1.15), TPG (0.93%), L Catterton (0.39%), Intel Capital (0.39%) and Qualcomm Ventures (0.15%). 

Jio IPO: Impact on AI, digital platforms

 Experts believe the IPO will ensure that a company known for its large-scale technology and digital infrastructure is listed. After the successful IPO, the company will be able to focus more on telecom, cloud, AI, digital services, and connectivity businesses. The Reliance Jio IPO may also encourage more people to come out with tech and startup listings, encourage private companies to tap public markets, and strengthen India's IPO ecosystem.  The IPO will help the company in its transition from a telecom firm to a broader digital infrastructure company that may have businesses like AI, cloud services, and enterprise networks. 

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No lessons learnt from IIT Mumbai, student kills himself in ICT hostel
After IIT Bombay, student death at ICT Mumbai hostel
'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?
'You are not Gen Z': What made Delhi HC say this during CJP leaders' hearing?
Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav calls out Uttarakhand minister for 'indecent language', Anupam Kher asks if it was necessary to humiliate singer
Daler Mehndi row: Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher stand in support of veteran singer
Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained
Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018
Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Mukesh Ambani's mega issue different?
Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 2 hours: Why is Ambani's issue different?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement