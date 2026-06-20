Jio IPO: Will Mukesh Ambani’s $3.8 billion mega listing transform Reliance’s telecom giant into digital powerhouse?

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited’s Jio Platforms files IPO papers with SEBI to raise around Rs 36,000 crore. Here is why the listing could transform Jio from a telecom giant into India’s digital infrastructure powerhouse.

In one of the biggest IPOs of India's corporate history, Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Limited has submitted its documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about $3.8 billion or Rs 36,000 crore. The money thus raised from the market will be used to pay for the outstanding borrowings. The main objective of the IPO is to free Jio's telecom business, the world's second-largest operator by single-country subscribers after China Mobile.

Reliance JIO IPO

The IPO is coming at a time when the capital market of the country has cooled down, many foreign companies have sold their stakes partly, and the market has suffered setbacks due to the US-Iran war, which has disrupted the supply chain and hit the economy. Though Reliance Industries Limited owns 66.43% stakes in the Jio Platforms, it has Meta and Google among its other major foreign investors.

Other important stakeholders in the company are Facebook (9.99%), Google (7.73%), Vista Equity (2.32%), KKR (2.32%), Public Investment Fund (2.32%), Mubadala Investment Company (1.85%), General Atlantic (1.34%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (1.16%), Silver Lake (1.15), TPG (0.93%), L Catterton (0.39%), Intel Capital (0.39%) and Qualcomm Ventures (0.15%).

Jio IPO

These investors have reposed faith in the fast-growing digital economy of the country that has a population of more than 140 crore. India has also emerged as a country where the internet costs are among the world's lowest. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the world's lowest and a young, mobile-first population, the IPO seems to have arrived at the most opportune time.

In the document submitted to the SEBI, Jio Platform has said, "The Jio IPO is most likely to attract more domestic and foreign investment and reinforce India's position as a major destination for global capital. Experts believe the IPO will ensure that a company known for its large-scale technology and digital infrastructure is listed."

JIO Platforms IPO at SEBI

Explaining the plan of the company after the successful IPO, it added, "After the successful IPO, the company will be able to focus more on telecom, cloud, AI, digital services, and connectivity businesses. The Reliance Jio IPO may also encourage more people to come out with tech and startup listings, encourage private companies to tap public markets and strengthen India's IPO ecosystem. The IPO will help the company in its transition from a telecom firm to a broader digital infrastructure company that may have businesses like AI, cloud services, and enterprise networks."

Jio IPO: Impact on Indian AI, digital economy

The Jio IPO is most likely to attract more domestic and foreign investment and reinforce India's position as a major destination for global capital. Experts believe the IPO will ensure that a company known for its large-scale technology and digital infrastructure is listed. After the successful IPO, the company will be able to focus more on telecom, cloud, AI, digital services, and connectivity businesses. The Reliance Jio IPO may also encourage more people to come out with tech and startup listings, encourage private companies to tap public markets and strengthen India's IPO ecosystem. The IPO will help the company in its transition from a telecom firm to a broader digital infrastructure company that may have businesses like AI, cloud services, and enterprise networks.