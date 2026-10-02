Jantar Mantar Protest: After Dharmendra Pradhan, will CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign? Why removing him is far more difficult

Though the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Mumbai's Shivaji Park have attracted a large number, CEC Gyanesh Kumar would resign only after the government unofficially asks him to do so. His removal is much more different and difficult than that of Dharmendra Pradhan. Explained here.

Will Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resign after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Though there is no precedent of a CEC resigning, protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and Mumbai’s Shivaji Park have created a narrative that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deliberately left crores of voters out to help the ruling BJP. Public perception across the country is that the CEC violated constitutional provisions, breached safeguards, and acted alone to help the saffron party.

Jantar Mantar Protest

The Mumbai Police did not allow the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to hold a demonstration at Shivaji Park on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The CJP threatened to hold a massive protest by the end of October at Jantar Mantar in Delhi if the CEC does not resign. Besides, the leftist student organisations like the Neha Bora-led All India Students Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI) and others were holding demonstrations in Delhi at the time of writing this article. Their main demands are as follows:

Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Stern action against the CEC

Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls must be stopped immediately.

The electoral rolls of January 2025 must be restored.

The process for election of the election commissioners of India should be amended.

Gyanesh Kumar removal

The CJP, the left student unions and the opposition parties are optimistic, keeping in mind the fate of Dharmendra Pradhan, who quit under the pressure of the RSS after the demonstration for 36 days. However, the case of Gyanesh Kumar is different for the following reasons:

The government can not remove the Chief Election Commissioner.

The CEC can be removed only as a judge of the Supreme Court is removed from office.

Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 11(2) of the 2023 law lay down the provision for the removal of the CEC.

A CEC can be removed through the process of impeachment, approved by both houses of Parliament.

The process requires notice, investigation, proof of incapacity and violation of the Constitution.

Two-thirds of the members present and voting must approve the impeachment, and the vote must be more than a simple majority of the house.

ECI, CEC, SIR: Gyanesh Kumar

The controversy around Gyanesh Kumar is about his functioning and the SIR. All hell broke loose after the Indian Express reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections to decisions taken by the CEC on at least 14 occasions over 10 months. The report also includes:

Form 6 was changed despite the objections of the other two election commissioners.

The electoral-roll software, ECINET, was controlled by the CEC; its access was denied to the Electoral Registration Officers of states.

It was a violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which gives them the responsibility for preparing, updating and revising the electoral rolls of the assembly constituencies in their respective states.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar allegedly issued a work allocation without informing or securing the approval of the full Commission.

The ECI has rejected the allegation and claimed that differing views are normal in any institutional deliberation, and that its decisions on electoral-roll revision and SIR were unanimous and no election commissioner submitted a note of dissent.

CEC's resignation demand

Even if all these allegations are true, it will be difficult to remove Gyanesh Kumar. It will be an uphill task to prove his incapacity and breach of the Constitutional provisions. First, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is most likely to reject the impeachment notice, as he rejected the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh. He may appoint more BJP members to the panel for probing the charges, which may reject the charges on real or phoney grounds. As the NDA enjoys a majority in both houses and the opposition alliance of INDIA appears to be split within, there is less probability of getting the motion approved.

Analysts believe Gyanesh Kumar can be removed from office only if the government asks him unofficially to quit. Will the government do so? Contrary to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's claim that "resignations don't occur in NDA governments", Dharmendra Pradhan resigned only after the RSS asked him to do so. He quit after RSS head, or Sarsanghchalak, as he is called, Mohan Vhagwat said publicly in a programme that the government should listen to the youth. Will he do the same thing once again if the entire country rises against the CEC?