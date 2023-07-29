Jan Vishwas Bill explained: What is it, how will citizens benefit from it? All you need to know

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: In December of last year, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry initially presented the legislation being considered to the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, which seeks to decriminalise small infractions, as a ground-breaking measure for increasing the ease of doing business. In December of last year, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry initially presented the legislation being considered to the Parliament.

Afterward, a Joint Committee of the Parliament was asked to consider it. In March, during the budget session, the JPC delivered its findings to Parliament with seven basic suggestions, of which the Union Cabinet approved six.

What is the bill proposing?

By modifying 42 laws across 42 different areas, including the environment, the farming industry, broadcasting sector, and publication, the Jan Vishwas Bill seeks to decriminalise almost 180 acts.[10:57 AM, 7/29/2023] Aayushi: The Public Debt Act of 1944, the Pharmacy Act of 1948, the Cinematograph Act of 1952, the Copyright Act of 1957, the Patents Act of 1970, the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, and the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 are among the laws that are being changed.

Additionally, there are the Trade Marks Act of 1999, the Railways Act of 1989, the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, the Legal Metrology Act of 2009, and the Factoring Regulation Act of 2011.

READ | Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Decriminalisation would result in the removal of the jail sentence in some circumstances or the conversion of fines into penalties in order to strengthen the commercial environment and enhance public welfare. Additionally, any violations of the Post Office Act of 1898 are being eliminated.

The administration of these 42 laws is handled by a number of Union ministries, including those in charge of money, food production and distribution, financial services, agriculture, trade, the environment, roads and highways, postal, electronics, and IT.

How will the citizens benefit from it?

The Bill will assist in rationalising criminal laws so that people, businesses, and government agencies may function without concern about being imprisoned for breaches that are small or technically incorrect. The proposed law strikes a balance between the seriousness of the act or violation committed and the seriousness of the punishment specified

The system for delivering justice has been burdened by technical and procedural errors, small mistakes, and delays in the determination of significant crimes. As a result, the law would lessen the burden on the legal system and shorten the time that cases are pending.

READ | Centre's ordinance on Delhi explained: Why AAP is opposing it? All you need to know about services bill

Last but not least, it will aid in simplifying laws, removing obstacles, and supporting economic growth while saving time and money for the government and enterprises. According to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the NDA administration has already abolished 1,486 laws, and after this measure receives approval from the parliament, that number will rise to 1,562.

According to minister Piyush Goyal, PM Narendra Modi-led administration has made it easier by eliminating almost 40,000 laws and regulations that may have caused issues for citizens during the past nine years.