Will terrorism 0f 1990s return to Jammu and Kashmir? Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group targets Kashmiri Pandits, issues threat letters

Will Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba create chaos in Jammu and Kashmir once again? Its associate, the United Liberation Council/Front (ULC/ULF), has issued threat letters to Kashmiri Pandit government employees under the Prime Minister’s Package.

Will the terrorism of the 1990s return to Jammu and Kashmir? Will the serene and beautiful valley once again plunge into chaos and violence? Will the handful of Hindus, known as Kashmiri Pandits, be driven out of their homes and hearths? Will it happen despite the abrogation of Article 370 and a nationalist party at the helm? These questions have cropped up after the Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked United Liberation Council (ULC/ULF) issued threat letters to Hindu government employees, asking them to resign and quit the valley or face dire consequences.

Lashkar-e-Taiba threatens Kashmiri Pandits

If media reports are to be believed, five Kashmiri Pandits have received such letters in the last month. After their private phone numbers, home addresses and vehicle registration details were reportedly leaked online, more than 7,000 Kashmiri Hindus have been exposed to security threats.

A massive and alarming security crisis has hit Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot United Liberation Front (ULF/ULC) has issued an open, direct threat to all 7,000 Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees.

In an extreme case of targeted doxxing, sensitive personal data. — Saba kaul (@sabakaul1) September 7, 2026

Taking to the social media platform, Kashmiri Pandit Saba Kaul wrote in a post on X, "A massive and alarming security crisis has hit Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot United Liberation Front (ULF/ULC) has issued an open, direct threat to all 7,000 Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees.: She continued, "In an extreme case of targeted doxxing, sensitive personal data—including private phone numbers, home addresses across Jammu & Kashmir, and vehicle registration details—has been leaked online, warning employees to quit immediately or face fatal consequences.

Leaking such critical data puts thousands of families in imminent danger. "

LeT's outfit ULC issues threats

She also urged the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor's office of Jammu and Kashmir to investigate what she called a "catastrophic data breach" and ensure security for employees on the ground. She tagged them in her post on X.

Reacting to this, netizen Nell wrote in a post on X, "PM Package; PMO is responsible for the protection of personal details. It bears the name of the PM. Why wasn’t there any protection of personal data by regulations? @grok what are regulations in India parallel to GDPR and PIPEDA and such?"

PM Package; PMO is responsible for the protection of the personal details. It bears the name of the PM. Why wasn’t there any protection of personal data by regulations; @grok what are regulations in India parallel to GDPR and PIPEDA and such? — Neel (@popeye3377) September 7, 2026

PM Package employee Rakesh Handoo wrote a complaint addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the J&K Police's Cyber Crime Wing, seeking an FIR over a September 5 threat letter attributed to the ULC. He wrote on his X account that the letter threatened non-local employees and warned that they would be targeted irrespective of gender or status. He claimed that the ULC letter said, "Body bags will be sent to their native places."

Prime Minister’s Package for Kashmiri Migrants

Launched in 2008 by Manmohan Singh, the Prime Minister’s Package for Kashmiri Migrants was aimed at rehabilitation and employment to facilitate the return and settlement of Kashmiri migrant youth to the Kashmir Valley. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its press release at the time of launching the scheme, said, "Creation of 3,000 State Government jobs for the Kashmiri migrants at an outlay of Rs. 1,080 crores. As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the selection process has been concluded in respect of 1781 posts, and 604 candidates have joined in different departments as on February 22, 2020. These jobs are in addition to the 3000 State Government jobs approved under the Prime Minister’s Package-2008, against which 2,905 jobs have been filled."