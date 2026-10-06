Jaishankar reveals India’s quiet role in ending Russia-Ukraine war: ‘We are talking to both sides’

Jaishankar’s remarks came days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had received ceasefire proposals from several countries including India – which was “comprehensive”.

While speaking-- on October 4 -- at the 62nd Munich Security conference held in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted several important points. The changing global order, India’s ties with Russia and the role India has played in seeking to end conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While commenting on India’s efforts towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said:

“We have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard. We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea, [the] safety of shipping issue.”

Jaishankar’s remarks came days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had received ceasefire proposals from several countries including India – which was “comprehensive”. Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at the Valdai Forum said that Modi has raised the issue of “ending the conflict in Ukraine”. He also said that PM Modi has “very good ideas” aimed at finding acceptable solutions.

While speaking at the Munich Leaders meeting, on October 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while commenting on India-US talks over a bilateral trade agreement said both countries “.. have reached a plateau beyond which giving or taking..” might be difficult. She also said that multilateralism had “weakened” and bilateral trade agreements were becoming more important.

Putin on the North-South Transport Corridor

While speaking, on October 6, at the Valdai Forum the Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “We have piloted a Chinese container ship and a South Korean ship, and we are talking to our Indian friends as well. So we stand in favour of jointly using these promising international corridors... Now, as far as the North-South transport corridor is concerned, it does not depend solely on us”.

The International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) refers to a route which seeks to connect South Asia with Europe via Central Asia and Russia. While India, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to develop this route in 2001, other countries like Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and Oman have also joined the project.

The first big commercial shipment via INSTC occurred in July 2022. In recent years, India has been giving immense importance to INSTC and has been pushing for linking of the Chabahar Port Project to INSTC. While India signed a 10-year agreement for management of the Shahid Behesti terminal in 2024, the Chabahar Project is currently on hold due to the West Asia conflict as well as the expiry of the sanctions waiver which had been provided to India by the US. India is currently in talks with Iran for handing over the Chabahar Project to an Iranian entity – once the situation is conducive India will take back control of the project.

Only recently, the 730-km Chabahar-Zahedan railway line – which consists of 33 stations, 39 tunnels and 201 bridges has been completed. The railway line which connects Chabahar (in Sistan Baluchestan) with Zahedan will facilitate India’s access to India’s access to Afghanistan, Central Asia and parts of Russia through Iran. It will become operational in three to four months.

India-Canada Economic ties

Canada’s Minister for International Trade, Maninder Sidhu highlighted the importance of Canada as an important and reliable “economic partner of India”. These remarks came in a statement issued by Global Affairs, Canada. The statement by Sidhu also said that he would be leading a trade mission to India later this month, which will be: “bringing close to 300 Canadian delegates from businesses across key sectors to make connections, find new customers and pursue opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets”

The trade mission is scheduled for October 12-16. The fifth round of talks (October 5-9) pertaining to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has begun. Bilateral trade in goods between both countries was estimated at $7.95 billion in 2025-26.

Conclusion

In conclusion -- while speaking at the Munich leaders meeting -- S. Jaishankar made important points pertaining to the nature of the changing geopolitical landscape, New Delhi’s ties with Moscow and India’s attempts towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both Ukraine and Russia have accepted India’s role in seeking to end the conflict. While currently, there is uncertainty pertaining to the future of the Chabahar Port project, the completion of the 730-km Chabahar-Zahedan railway line is important and India would be watching this closely, since this will help India in achieving its regional connectivity goals in the long run. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments pertaining to the INSTC corridor are important. In a changing global economic situation, Canada is seeking to re-orient it’s foreign policy and diversify economic relations as is evident from recent developments in the context of Canada-India ties and the remarks of Canada’s Minister for International Trade.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)