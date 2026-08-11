Jail Bharo Andolan Explained: Why farmers, workers are protesting? What are key demands

The demonstrations have so far been held across 1000 locations in India, with thousands of farmers, unorganised sector workers, agricultural labourers, and students courted arrest.

'Jail Bharo' agitation has taken over the nation, with workers from the unorganised sector staging protests against the 'anti-worker and anti-farmer policies' of the Union government. Farmers, agricultural labourers and various unorganised sector workers, including women, have been participating in the agitation, raising slogans against rising inflation, unemployment, contractualisation of jobs, and the reduction of social security benefits.

What is Jail Bharo Andolan?

The Jail Bharo protest is a precursor to a nationwide protest call, starting in November, issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM) and Central Trade Unions(CTU) against free trade agreements, labour reforms and alleged measures favouring corporates. The demonstrations have been held across 1000 locations in the country, with thousands of farmers, unorganised sector workers, agricultural labourers, and students courted arrest.

As many as 80 protesters were detained on Monday and later let off in the protest at the Jalna Zilla Parishad office in Maharashtra. In Shimla, the protesters also assembled outside the Police Reporting Room on the Mall Road, and offered mass arrests. Similar protests and jail-bharo programmes were organised at around 25 places across Himachal Pradesh, including Rampur, Rohru, Paonta Sahib and Una, according to the organisers. The protest was supported by organisations including the Himachal Kisan Sabha, CITU, Apple Growers Association, SFI, DYFI, AILU, INTUC and other farmers', workers', students' and youth groups, the organisers said.

Hundreds of people participated in a mega protest demonstration and staged a 'Jail Bharo Movement ' in Mysuru. The protesters took out a march from Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, passed through the Metropole Circle and tried to picket the railway station. However, police stopped the protesters, detained the agitators and took them in police vehicles.

In Mangaluru, the protesters staged a demonstration in front of the Mangaluru Mini Vidhana Soudha and attempted to block the road. Police detained the protesters as they tried to proceed with the road blockade.

In Kerala, mass demonstrations occurred at district headquarters, with trade union leaders launching the flagship march outside the General Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram. Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, protests led to the arrest of major CITU and farm union leaders in areas like Khammam, Siddipet, and Nandyal. Clashes with police officials were reported in protests in Agartala as thousands of Left Front activists breached barricades to demand a comprehensive 11-point economic charter. Farmers, government employees and workers of ASHA, Anganwadi and mid-day meal schemes protested in Karnal, Haryana and courted arrest. Mass detentions of farmers and workers were also registered across Rajasthan (Sikar), Haryana (Hisar and Rohtak), and Punjab.

What are the key demands?

The key demands include

1. The immediate repeal of the four Labour Codes implemented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

2. Legal guarantee for minimum support price(MSP) for agricultural produce as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

3. Increase of minimum wage to Rs 42,000 per month including Dearness Allowance in all sectors.

3. Withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-GRAM(G)] scheme as well as free trade agreements.

4. Grant of permanent employee status, Provident Fund (PF), and pension benefits to ASHA, Anganwadi, and midday meal workers.

5. Restoring the MGNREGA system to offer 200 days of guaranteed work per family annually at a daily wage of Rs 700.