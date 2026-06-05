ITR Filing FY 2025-26: Key deadlines, penalties and updated return rules explained

What may happen if you don't file your ITR for FY 2025-26 or AY 2026-27 on time? Don't panic if you miss the July 31, 2026, deadline. Know in detail here.

As the financial year 2025-26 is over and most of the salaried people might have received their Form 16 by now, it is time to keep an eye on when one should file the Income Tax Return (ITR). What happens if you don't file the ITR on time? These and other questions might have rocked many of you. The ITR or the Income Tax Return is the official form submitted by taxpayers with details of their annual income, deductions and tax liabilities. Form 16 is the document issued by the employer with details of employees' salaries, exemptions, deductions, and the tax deducted at source (TDS) for the financial year.

TR filing FY 2025-26, AY 2026-27

All salaried people should submit their ITR for the financial year 2025-26 or the assessment year 2026-27 by July 31, 2026. However, missing the deadline does not mean missing the opportunity. The Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to file belated and updated returns, albeit with additional costs such as interest and late filing fees. The Income Tax Act allows you to file belated and updated returns; of course, you will have to pay a fine and interest.

However, the due date for filing the ITR varies for different categories of employees, and businesses and audit cases will get additional time. The non-audit business cases and trusts can file their ITR till August 31, 2026. Individual taxpayers and those who earn from Futures and Options (F&O) trading can file the form till August 31, 2026, because the income from F&O trading is treated as business income under the Income Tax Act. Presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns. Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till July 31, and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed time till August 31."

Updated income tax return

Those taxpayers who fail to file the ITR by July 31 and again on August 31 have a further opportunity to submit the form. They can submit an updated form within 48 months, or four years, from the end of the relevant assessment year. For FY 2025–26 (AY 2026-27), the updated ITR can be filed till March 31, 2031.