FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bobby Deol shares how his 'incredibly innocent' mom Prakash Kaur made him nervous: 'When her keys jingled, it scared me'

Bobby Deol shares how his 'incredibly innocent' mom Prakash Kaur made him

Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers: 'Also honoured PM Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign'

Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers

ITR Filing FY 2025-26: Key deadlines, penalties and updated return rules explained

ITR Filing FY 2025-26: Key deadlines, penalties, updated return rules explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

ITR Filing FY 2025-26: Key deadlines, penalties and updated return rules explained

What may happen if you don't file your ITR for FY 2025-26 or AY 2026-27 on time? Don't panic if you miss the July 31, 2026, deadline. Know in detail here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

ITR Filing FY 2025-26: Key deadlines, penalties and updated return rules explained
ITR Filing. (Representative Image.)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the financial year 2025-26 is over and most of the salaried people might have received their Form 16 by now, it is time to keep an eye on when one should file the Income Tax Return (ITR). What happens if you don't file the ITR on time?  These and other questions might have rocked many of you. The ITR or the Income Tax Return is the official form submitted by taxpayers with details of their annual income, deductions and tax liabilities. Form 16 is the document issued by the employer with details of employees' salaries, exemptions, deductions, and the tax deducted at source (TDS) for the financial year. 

TR filing FY 2025-26, AY 2026-27 

All salaried people should submit their ITR for the financial year 2025-26 or the assessment year 2026-27 by July 31, 2026. However, missing the deadline does not mean missing the opportunity. The Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to file belated and updated returns, albeit with additional costs such as interest and late filing fees. The Income Tax Act allows you to file belated and updated returns; of course, you will have to pay a fine and interest. 

However, the due date for filing the ITR varies for different categories of employees, and businesses and audit cases will get additional time. The non-audit business cases and trusts can file their ITR till August 31, 2026. Individual taxpayers and those who earn from Futures and Options (F&O) trading can file the form till August 31, 2026, because the income from F&O trading is treated as business income under the Income Tax Act. Presenting the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns. Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till July 31, and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed time till August 31."

Updated income tax return

Those taxpayers who fail to file the ITR by July 31 and again on August 31 have a further opportunity to submit the form. They can submit an updated form within 48 months, or four years, from the end of the relevant assessment year. For FY 2025–26 (AY 2026-27), the updated ITR can be filed till March 31, 2031.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bobby Deol shares how his 'incredibly innocent' mom Prakash Kaur made him nervous: 'When her keys jingled, it scared me'
Bobby Deol shares how his 'incredibly innocent' mom Prakash Kaur made him
Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds
Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international
Uttar Pradesh horror: 70-year-old man hacked to death with axe, accused had earlier molested victim's granddaughter
Uttar Pradesh horror: 70-year-old man hacked to death with axe
From sunscreen to breakfast: Cockroach Janta Party releases dos and don’ts list ahead of Jantar Mantar protest on June 6
Cockroach Janta Party release dos and don'ts list ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers: 'Also honoured PM Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign'
Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement