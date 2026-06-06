ITR Filing 2026: Why June 15 Is crucial for taxpayers? Form 16, Advance Tax, AIS Updates, ITR Filing Explained

Why is June 15 important for taxpayers, particularly taxpayers? Why do tax professionals advise individual tax payer to wait till June 15 and file their ITRs after that? Form 16, Advance Tax, AIS Updates, ITR Filing explained here.

June 15 is an important date for taxpayers in India, as many tax payment deadlines fall on or around that date. It is the date around which most salaried people receive their documents and begin filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR). The ITR or the Income Tax Return is the official form submitted by taxpayers with details of their annual income, deductions and tax liabilities.

Form 16

June 15 is the date around which many employees get their Form 16. Form 16 is the document issued by the employer with details of employees' salaries, exemptions, deductions, and the tax deducted at source (TDS) for the financial year. Without Form 16, the employees can not get the correct information, and they may not be able to file their ITRs. They may also report incorrect income, miss their TDS credits, and later they may have to file a revised return later.

Form 16 A

Form 16A is also issued on or around June 15. It is, in fact, a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued for income other than salary, such as interest, rent, or professional fees. It is also a proof that the payer deducted tax and deposited it with the Income Tax Department on your behalf. Taxpayers can reconcile all credits before filing their ITRs.

(June 15 Important Date for Taxpayers. AI-generated infographic.)

AIS and Form 26AS

Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are issued by the Income Tax Department to track financial transactions and tax credits of the taxpayers. Form 26AS contains advance tax paid, self-assessment tax, and details of any income tax refunds. The AIS contains all TDS/TCS data from Form 26AS, plus high-value financial transactions such as savings account interest, dividend income, stock and mutual fund purchases/sales, rent, foreign remittances, and GST turnover. These are essential for verifying income and taxes paid by the taxpayers before filing the ITRs.

First Advance Tax Deadline: June 15

June 15 is the due date for the first advance tax instalment for those whose income tax liabilities exceed Rs 10,000 after calculating the TDS. It is useful for salaried people with significant side income, freelancers, traders, consultants, investors with capital gains and landlords earning rental income. The taxpayers should pay 15% of the estimated tax liability.

Why wait for June 15? The tax professionals suggest that taxpayers not file their ITR before June 15 because by this time, Form 16 is available, the AIS is more complete, and the TDS entries are updated

and the high-value transactions are reflected more accurately.