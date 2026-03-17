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Where is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu? Did you know he insulted Hindu deity Durga? Details here

Did you know that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu once insulted Hindu deity Durga? He apologized after using the Hindu goddess in a tweet. Know in detail.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Where is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu? Did you know he insulted Hindu deity Durga? Details here
Benjamin Netanyahu with son Yair Netanyahu (File Image)
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Where is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu? He hit the headlines after the rumours about Bibi, as the senior Netanyahu is lovingly called, spread on social media platforms. Since rumours about Benjamin Netanyahu's death had started doing the rounds on social media platforms, his social media-savvy person did not appear there. It was interpreted as some unfortunate incident taking place in the family. Soon, the prime minister himself appeared and explained his position. 

Yair Netanyahu: Durga controversy

However, Yair Netanyahu is not new to controversies. He hit the headlines in July 2020 when he tweeted a satirical photo. He superimposed an image of the Hindu deity Goddess Durga; her arms were raised, the middle finger. Here, Yair committed the mistake. He superimposed the face of the Hindu deity on that of Liar Ben Ari, the prosecutor in Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption cases. Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit was also in the image, and his face was superimposed on that of the tiger. 

Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial as he faces three corruption cases. If convicted, the Israeli prime minister could be sentenced to a prison term of more than a decade. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against the prime minister and demand his resignation over corruption allegations.

(The image tweeted by Yair Netanyahu.)

Benjamin Netanyahu's son apologises

Though it was a serious issue, initially, Yair Netanhay tried to defend the tweet and said, "When I spoke about 'aliens' at the left-wing protests in Jerusalem, I meant those who are dressed up as aliens and UFOs, those who strip, those who dress up as genitals, those who brandish crude signs, those who put a spaghetti pot on their heads, and those dressed up as Spider-Man." There are too many of these, and it’s funny." 

However, he soon recognized his mistake, deleted the tweet, and apologized to the Hindu community. He wrote in another tweet, "I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, criticising political figures in Israel. I didn’t realise the meme also portrayed an image connected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realised it from the comments of our Indian friends, I removed the tweet. I apologise."

 

 

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