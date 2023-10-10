Israel-Palestine war: Significance of October 6; know why Hamas chose this date to launch attack

Israel and Palestine have a long history of conflicts, and the date October 6 holds a major significance, which is why Hamas decided to launch their attack on this date.

The tensions between Israel and Palestine remain at an all-time high after the Palestine-based terror group Hamas launched a multi-faceted terror attack on the neighbouring country, leading to over 1500 people dead till now.

Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel on October 6, a date which holds great significance in the history of both the countries. The Palestine-based terror group had mapped out its battle strategy specifically to launch an attack on October 6 this year.

On October 6, 1973, the deadly Yom Kippur War was ignited by a coalition of Arab Nations. Yom Kippus is considered to be the holiest day of Judaism, and it was on this day 50 years ago that Arab nations attacked Israel-occupied territories.

The Yom Kippur War, also called the October War, was the fourth armed conflict between Israeli and Arab nations. The war was sparked on the 10th day of the month of Ramadan. The Arab coalition had launched a surprise attack on Israeli territories, with Egyptian and Syrian forces backing Palestine.

Soon after both Egyptian and Syrian forces had crossed the ceasefire line into Israel, the country launched a four-day counterattack routine to overtake its enemies, dropping heavy artillery on the outskirts of Syria and pushing both the forces out of the country.

The war further led to an increased amount of tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, which were backing Israel and Arab countries respectively. The United Nations eventually brokered a ceasefire on October 25, leading to the end of the war.

October 6 has a bloody history for both Arab nations and Israeli territories since the Yom Kippur War led to over 18,500 people dead and lakhs missing. Major casualties were seen in the Arab coalition, with over 5000 people dead in Egypt and Syria each.

The October War had war crimes and atrocities similar to the current terror attack in Israel, with reports of kidnappings and torture, as well as executions erupting in both.

Over 1500 people have died till now in Israel and Palestine as a result of the Hamas terror attack, with Israel now launching its counter attacks against the neighbouring country, bombarding the Gaza strip.

