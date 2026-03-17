Does Israel have nuclear weapons? Donald Trump's remark sparks global debate amid US-Iran war, know about Dimona nuclear research centre and Jericho missile

Though Israel has always maintained that it has not developed nuclear capabilities, Donald Trump apparently has confirmed what others have said many times. From Dimona nuclear research centre to Jericho missiles, know in details about clandestine nuclear facilities of the Jewish nation.

After US President Donald Trump said that Israel will never use nuclear weapons against Iran, the most important questions immediately being asked were: What if Iran pushes the Jewish state to the brink of defeat despite continuous support from the Pentagon? By saying that Tel Aviv will not use these weapons, the US president also confirmed indirectly that the Zionist regime possesses nuclear bombs. So, the moot question is, does Israel have a nuclear bomb despite denial? Is it a nuclear state, and if it is, how and when did it acquire nuclear capabilities? How many nuclear warheads does Tel Aviv possess, and where have they been stored? Why did the Jewish nation not use nuclear weapons in the war that threatened its existence?

These questions were also raised in 2025 after the Benjamin Netanyahu government had bombed the nuclear facilities of Iran, situated in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump followed him by sending the B-2 stealth bomber to destroy these sites.

SIPRI Yearbook 2025

Amid all kinds of provocations, Israel has been cleverly maintaining its oft-repeated claim that it has no nuclear weapons, and it has developed no nuclear capabilities. Really? According to the SIPRI Yearbook 2025, there are currently nine nuclear-armed states: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), and Israel. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is a research institute and think tank that annually prepares an assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament, and international security.

Despite the denial of the Jewish nation, facts debunk its claims. In its latest report published on June 16, 2025, the SIPRI said that these countries possessed 12,241 warheads in January 2025, and out of these, about 9614 were in military stockpiles for potential use. It also said that an estimated number of 3912 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, while the rest were kept in central storage. It also said that about 2,100 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, and they could be used at any time at a short notice.

How many nuclear bombs?

Explaining the actual position of Israel, the SIPRI Yearbook, 2025, writes, "Israel, which does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons, is also believed to be modernising its nuclear arsenal. In 2024, it conducted a test of a missile propulsion system that could be related to its Jericho family of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Israel also appears to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona." According to SIPRI, Tel Aviv has 90 nuclear warheads. They all come under the category of military stockpile, meaning they are all bombs ready for use. The Jewish nation officially says it has no nuclear capability and it has no intention of acquiring it.

Analysts believe that Donald Trump tried to control the damage afterbWhite House artificial intelligence and crypto head David Sacks suggested in an interview with CNN that there were concerns about possible escalation and nuclear war. On the other hand, he tried to justify his action in Iran and said, "If you give Iran a nuclear weapon, at least a very substantial part of the world would be blown up, and it'll be used almost immediately."