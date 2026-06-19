Israel bombs Lebanon, killing 18 people: Will Iran retaliate, bringing new war?

Israel’s strikes on southern Lebanon after Donald Trump’s ceasefire appeal raise fears of a new Hezbollah war, Iran retaliation, and a deeper US-Israel crisis.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has attacked southern Lebanon, killing 18 people, all civilians. It has also claimed to have targeted Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley on Friday. Has Israel deliberately tried to derail the US-Iran Peace Deal? Will Iran show restraint over the well-planned attack on its most-trusted ally, Hezbollah, or retaliate by bombing the Jewish State? In what may be called one of the biggest rifts between the US and Israel, the attack is most likely to sour the already tense relations between two friends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

Israel Attacks Lebanon

Confirming the attack, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) has said that at least 18 people had been killed in the airstrikes. On the other hand, the IDF has claimed to have hit more than 80 Hezbollah targets, killing dozens of its members in response to what it described as ceasefire violations. The Israeli military has declared to continue the operation, which includes air strikes and occupation of territory in the south, and to fight Hezbollah. Justifying the attacks, far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itmar Ben-Gvir said, "All of Lebanon must burn." His sentiments were echoed when Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to "Open the gates of hell."

Hezbollah-Israel conflict

Sharing the details of the attack, NNA said on Thursday that an Israeli drone attack hit a car near the town of Kfar Tebnit. It killed two people, at least one person was killed in a separate Israeli strike in Zabadin. The attacks came amid Donald Trump's appeal for "a complete ceasefire on all fronts", including between Israel and Hezbollah. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, "We encourage everyone in the Middle East region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold."

Justifying the attack and making its intentions clear, the IDF released a map showing the current positions of its forces inside southern Lebanon. It has extended its position about 10km into Lebanese territory, along its "Yellow Line", similar to the Israeli military occupation measure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, has expressed concerns over the tense situation in Lebanon. He said on Thursday, "So far today, 143 trajectories of projectiles were observed. Of these, 119 were attributed to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), with the remainder to Hezbollah." He added, "Yesterday, 364 projectile launches were observed, of which 330 were attributed to the IDF and 34 to Hezbollah."

US-Iran Peace Deal

The question of attacking Lebanon at this juncture has become one of the biggest rifts between the two time-tested allies in more than a decade. Donald Trump has openly slammed Benjamin Netanyahu for this and called him f'**** crazy in a personal call. US Vice President JD Vance has asked Israel to respect the peace process. He told reporters at the White House, "If I were in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."