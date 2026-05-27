Who was Mohammad Odeh? Israel eliminates man behind October 7 mayhem, what does it mean for Palestinians?

Israel claims to eliminate the main Hamas architect behind the October 7 mayhem. Will the breach of the ceasefire by the IDF further complicate the matter? Details here.

In a significant development that may be called settling the score or delivering justice to the kin of the victims, depending on who you support, Israel has claimed to have killed Mohammad Odeh, the main believed to be the main architect of the October 7 attacks on Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed, and about 250 were taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Confirming the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X Wednesday, "The commander of Hamas terror organisation’s military arm number 4 in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell."

Mohammad Odeh killed

In a separate statement, issued on the same day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Odeh. It said the attack "followed months of intelligence monitoring aimed at tracking the movements of Odeh and his operatives." It added further, "Odeh is one of the last senior commanders in Hamas’ military wing who took part in the planning and execution of the October 7 massacre and the management of combat operations against IDF troops."

(Mohammad Odeh, Hamas official.)

Odeh is not the only top Hamas commander to be eliminated by the IDF. The Israeli military has killed many senior Hamas officials and leaders, including former political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, the head of the group in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the cumulative death toll since October 7, 2023, stands at 72,803. Most of them were unarmed civilians, including women and children. The militant's family said that Odeh's wife was killed in the attack and their son died of his wounds in hospital on Wednesday morning. A funeral was held after noon prayers at a mosque in Gaza City.

Israel-Hamas war latest

The IDF has carried out regular strikes on the targets in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire signed on October 10, 2025. Hamas repeatedly alleged that the Jewish state had regularly breached the terms of the ceasefire and attacked civilians. The Palestinian territory's Hamas-run health ministry has said that more than 900 people have been killed in Israeli strikes during the ceasefire.

(Who Was Mohammad Odeh? AI-generated infographic.)

Analysts believe that the recent killing has once again exhibited Israel's resolve to punish Hamas beyond proportion and eliminate its entire leadership, which may develop from time to time. It is also evident that the Jewish state is not ready to adhere to the ceasefire; it has used the same only to bring the war to an end. But, it is not ready to accept the agreement in letter and spirit. It is also clear that Tel Aviv will continue to breach the agreement to its own benefit and throw the peace process into thin air. These steps will make things worse for Palestinians as well as Israel.

Why is October 7 significant?

In a series of coordinated and well-executed terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups blockaded the Gaza Strip and carried out attacks on the IDF, other security agencies, and unarmed civilians, including women and children, during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. These were the first large-scale invasion of Israeli territory since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza and killed 72,000 people.