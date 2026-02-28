Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?

Israel has bombed many cities of Iran, India's traditional ally, just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tel Aviv and addressed its parliament. Will India change its foreign policy now? Details here.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Israel and addressed its parliament, the Knesset, Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Iran. The US joined immediately. Explosions have been reported from multiple Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Confirming the attack, Israel’s former intelligence chief, Amos Yadlin, told the journalists that the main objective of the current operation is to "dramatically weaken the regime and its military capabilities." The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has named the operation against Iran "Lion’s Roar".

PM Modi's Israel Visit

PM Modi visited Israel on February 25, and the Jewish state attacked India's traditional friend, Iran, in the early hours of February 28. Iran is the country that has supported India in the United Nations, Ogranisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the thorny issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The relations changed a little bit after India moved closer to the US and reduced importing Iranian products including crude oil, due to the US sanctions on the Shiite state. In spite of this, the two countries maintained a cordial relationship, and Tehran appreciated India's position due to the economic sanctions.

What does the Israeli attack on Iran mean for India? The attack was not shocking, as Tel Aviv earlier warned the Islamic nation of an attack and vowed never to allow it to develop nuclear capabilities, something Iran has been accused of. Washington also repeatedly warned Tehran and asked it to dismantle its uranium enrichment plants and other related facilities. The talks were going on between the US and Iran, and Tehran called it satisfactory and moving in the right direction. If reports are to be believed, Tehran agreed to stop further enrichment and said that it would never have bomb-grade uranium or other fissile materials. However, it bluntly refused to dismantle the enrichment facilities, as demanded by the US.

India's Foreign Policy in the Middle East

The attack may have far-reaching consequences for India, and it may change its position and standing in the Muslim world and the Middle East. While addressing the Israeli parliament, PM Modi reaffirmed that India stands firmly and with full conviction alongside Israel in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere and underlined India’s strong resolve to combat the menace. In a meeting with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations. The two leaders emphasised expanding cooperation in water management, agriculture, technology, and other key sectors.

Experts believe the visits have dropped a hint that New Delhi values Israel more than many Muslim countries of the Middle East. Of course, it will test India's foreign policy as it tries to balance its ties with Israel and the Muslim countries of the region. Taking to the social media platform X, Modi wrote in a post, "The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress." Making his preferences clear, he said that India "deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress."

Israel-US attack on Iran and India

After the Israel-US attack on Iran, the situation may change drastically, and New Delhi may have no option but to look back or recalibrate its strategy soon. Though Modi might have focused on bilateral engagement, and kept any discussion around regional tensions will probably remain behind closed doors. However, after the attack, India appears to be standing beside Tel Aviv and Washington, not its old ally.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized the trip and accused the Modi government of abandoning the Palestinian cause. However, the analysts believe the visit reflects India's long-term strategic calculations. PM Modi should have been mindful of not disturbing India's long-standing relations with those partners in the Middle East who are critical of Israel. Though India and Israel have been developing relations since 2104 when Modi became the prime minister, and they developed partnerships in defence and technology, now they seem to be taking that relationship a step further, with Netanyahu hoping to establish a new axis.