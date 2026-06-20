Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire under threat? IDF strike, US-Iran Peace Deal, what it means for oil prices in India

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire faces uncertainty after an IDF strike in Lebanon. Here's how the US-Iran peace deal, Trump’s diplomacy and Middle East tensions may affect oil prices and India.

Hours after Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire, the IDF fired a missile at a village in the Kfar region of southern Lebanon, killing one soldier. With these two mutually opposing incidents, many questions surfaced: What led to the ceasefire? How does it affect the US-Iran peace talks? How have the global powers reacted? What could be the impact on oil prices and markets in the world, particularly in India? These questions also need to be answered because US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to bring the US-Iran war to an end.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

According to NBC News, Trump claimed to have personally intervened and talked to the Israeli officials, putting pressure on them to halt attacking Lebanon. He pressed them to show restraint and argued that continued fighting might undermine the wider regional agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. The IDF agreed and declared that if the militant outfit did not attack, it was not the time of war for them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US intelligence wing, the CIA, alerted that Israel might sabotage the peace deal by attacking Hezbollah. However, immediately afterwards, Israel bombed southern Lebanon, instigating the militant outfit. Analysts believe that Trump wants to bring the war to an end also because his popularity has nosedived. In a survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, about two-thirds of the US citizens still disapprove of the president's handling of the war.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and alleged that Israel was threatening to undermine the whole process. , getting a guarantee from Rubio about the sovereignty of Lebanon. The European Union has made it clear that the 28-nation bloc would ease economic sanctions imposed on Iran only after the MoU is fully implemented.

Donald Trump has come under scathing attacks for the war, the deal and the diplomacy that followed. Former President Barack Obama told NBC, "We’ve now fought a war, spent billions and billions of dollars, you know, put enormous strain on our military. A lot of people have died. And it feels like we’re back where we were before we started the war, except maybe a little bit worse off."



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the US and Iran to build on the momentum. Qatar has supported the dialogue and has been involved in mediation efforts.

India's crude oil imports

The ceasefire is most likely to benefit many countries, particularly the crude importers, including India. It has given reasons for the oil and gas prices to hold. At the time of writing this news article on Saturday, Brent crude was selling at the price of $80. 57 per barrel, while the WTI is at $76. 54. However, the market analysts believe that the crude oil prices will not stabilise for now, and mobility will continue because of the supply disruptions. India, which imports about 90% of its energy needs, will have to pay for the higher fuel bills. Almost 50% of its fuel requirements flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which will soon be opened. It will improve the supply for India, which may have a sigh of relief.