Israel's strike on Lebanon kills 8: Did Netanyahu order attack to derail US-Iran peace Talks? Explained

Eight people were killed in Israel's attack on the city of Lebanon. Why is it important? Was it a deliberate attempt by Benjamin Netanyahu to derail the US-Iran peace talks?

In what may be called a deliberate attempt to derail the US-Iran peace talks, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) attacked a popular housing area in the city of Tyre, killing at least eight people. It happened soon after the IDF issued forced displacement orders for the city. The Lebanese city was targeted at a time when army chief Rodolphe Haykal and his Pakistani counterpart Asim Munir met in Pakistan in an attempt to bring the warring sides of Washington and Tehran to the negotiation table. The discussed "matters of mutual interest, (the) evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations". However, the analysts are upset with the timing of the attack and question Israel's intentions.

Israel-Lebanon War

The IDF attack was preplanned. It is evident by the fact that the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a message, warning the residents. He wrote in the post, "Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre, including the Christian quarter, and the camps and surrounding neighbourhoods."

(Israeli Attack On Lebanon Kills Eight. AI-generated infographic.)

Analysts believe that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the attack, that too on a civilian target, to derail the US-Iran peace talks, as he does not want the war to end now and punish the Shiite regime more. This appears to be in reaction to the US president's rebuke. On the other hand, Donald Trump hinted at a peace deal with Iran. He said, "We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal. We could have at least an idea in one or two days from now." He also said, “We spend another two or three weeks bombing, they'll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won't have this Strait open for months." The US president added, "If we do the bombing, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't. And we'll have a signed document that's actually stronger than doing the bombing.”

Israel Attacks Lebanon

However, the difference of opinion between Trump and Netanyahu surfaced. After Donald Trump rebuked Benjamin Netanyahu for continuing to attack Lebanon, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News: "The Israelis and the United States, we have a lot of shared interests, but we also have some situations where our interests diverge."

Donald Trump's dilemma can be understood. Before attacking Iran, he thought that the masses would come out on the streets protesting against the Shiite regime, he would end the war within a week after relentless attacks, kill the top leadership and change the regime. His plans failed. Despite killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a few of his close confidantes, Trump could not change the regime; the people did not revolt against the Iranian government. The Pentagon failed to wipe out Iran despite Trump's open threat. After 100 days of war, the US could not bring Iran to its knees. Trump wants desperately to come out of the war with honour. He wants Israel to stop attacking Lebanon. But his friend Bibi is not listening to him.