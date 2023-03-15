Is your water bottle dirtier than toilet seat? New study reveals which type of bottles are 'safest'

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, people have begun to practise excessive hygiene and health precautions. However, a recent study by the US-based website waterfilterguru.com has made an astonishing discovery regarding reusable water bottles which are a highly popular home item.

According to a recent study, reusable bottles are like a "portable Petri dish" since they can hold 40,000 times more bacteria than the ordinary toilet seat. According to a study featured by HuffPost, the research group sampled the screw-top cover, the stray lid, the nozzle, and the squeeze-top lid three times each and discovered two different forms of bacteria, bacillus and gram-negative rods.

Numerous serious infections, like pneumonia, can be brought on by gram-negative bacteria like E. coli and Klebsiella. However certain forms of bacillus can also cause to gastrointestinal disorders like sickness, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The study looked at the colony-forming units (CFUs) present in four common water bottle types.

This unit is frequently used to calculate the number of bacteria present in a lab test. They each had 20.8 million CFUs of gram-negative bacteria on average. The bottle with a spout and a screw-top cap looked to contain the most, at 30 million CFUs. An average toilet seat has 515, by comparison.

Researchers continued further to evaluate the hygiene of bottles to other everyday items and said that they had 14 times more infectious components than a pet's water dish and double as many infections as a kitchen sink. However, the human mouth, too, is host to many bacteria and germs therefore it might also not really be surprising that beverage containers are filled with germs.

Are these bacteria harmful?

Although bottles may serve as a growing place for the high growth of bacteria, University of Reading microbiology Dr. Simon Clarke noted adding "it's not always harmful". Since the majority of the germs in water bottles are already in human mouths, it has never been observed that someone becomes sick after drinking it. In a similar manner, taps are not viewed as an issue.

Which type of bottle contains the least risk?

The study also indicated that squeeze-top bottles are the best choice of all the three examined formats.

How to keep the bottles clean?

Researchers advised cleaning the container at least once a week or rinsing it with hot, soapy water at least every day.