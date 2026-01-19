Is UN biased? Questions raised over Human Rights Report on Bangladesh unrest ahead of Sheikh Hasina's ouster

The Awami League and rights experts have accused the UN’s OHCHR of bias in its report on alleged human rights violations before Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.

Is the UN's Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) biased? Is the report on the issue of the human rights violations allegedly committed just before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024 biased? Awami League has accused the OHCHR and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, of being biased. The UK-based NGO, the International Crimes Research Foundation, has raised serious doubts about the OHCHR report and questioned its intentions. Minutes before thousands of people stormed the prime minister's official residence in the capital, Dhaka, vandalized it, and looted whatever they could, Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. In the month-long nationwide protests ahead of her ouster, a large number of people were killed. But there are divergent views on how many people were killed and who killed them.

A team of Awami League leaders led by Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, ministers in Hasina's last cabinet, has released its own report. It claimed that their own fact-finding team was in Bangladesh. Raising doubts on the intentions of the UN body, Mahmud and Chowdhury said they were interviewed by the OHCHR, but their testimonies on the attacks on their kin and property were not included in the report. They also claimed they were interviewed to justify the report, without giving weight to what they had said. Mehmud said, "Killing people and hanging and burning from the electric pole, or from a foot overbridge, or from the branch of a tree.... They have been given indemnity (by the Yunus government). The atrocities took place from July 15 to August 15, 2024. And in this report, nothing has been mentioned about this indemnity given by the government."

He added, "It means killing 3,000 police officers and personnel. Killing ordinary workers and supporters, looting, vandalizing ordinary workers and supporters' houses, burning Hindu temples, looting Hindu houses, killing Hindus, Buddhists, Christian minorities — all these things that took place from July 15 to August 15, 2024 is given indemnity. Nothing is mentioned in this so-called report of the human rights commissioner."

Alleging bias against the Sheikh Hasina government, UK-based solicitor and writer Ghoam Maroof, alias Nijhoom Majumdar, said, "Jamaat-e-Islam's student wing leader Sadique Qayoom said publicly that he helped the UN fact-finding team when they visited to probe the human rights violations. He also said that two ministers of the then government were interviewed by the UN team, but what they said was not included in the final report."

Nijhoom Majumdar said, "Volker Turk told a reputed media house that he himself called Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff Wakar-uz-Zaman to say that if he helped the Bangladesh government in any way, his troops from the UN Peacekeeping force would be withdrawn." Majumdar added, "By doing so, Turk violated the UN Article 39. We emailed a letter to his office and reminded him that he could not interfere in any country's internal affairs, but did not get any reply."

Sharing his own experience on how the Awami League workers and leaders are being targeted, Nijhoom Majumdar said, "At least 60 cases of various crimes have been filed against me while I was in Chennai, taking care of my mother, who is a cancer patient." He asked, "I have been accused of killing people in Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Mirpur. How could I kill people across Bangladesh when I was in Chennai and later in the UK?" Talking about the law and order situation and the unabated attacks on Hindus, he said, "Besides Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, Pranatosh Karmakar, Khokhon Roy, Gajendra Biswas, Mahapatra, and Sharat Chakroborthy were killed in the last 15 days."

Slamming the UN, he said, "It can issue a statement on the killing of Hadi, but not Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched." Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was a Bangladeshi political and cultural activist, writer and teacher. He was the co-founder and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho. He was killed by unknown assailants.

Talking to DNA India, Majumdar also apprehended that the crisis in Bangladesh is so deep and acute and it is slipping into a civil war. He said, "Millions of people have been marginalized, people are being killed, no one is listening to them, how long will they tolerate? There is complete chaos in the country. It is heading towards a civil war." He also said that the situation may further worsen after the February 12 general election, as the biggest party, Awami League, has been barred from participating in the polls, similar conditions prevailed in 1971.