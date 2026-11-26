Is the Donald Trump administration using tariffs to pressure India into signing the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)? Washington's new tariff proposals explained.



Is the US blackmailing India on trade and tariffs? Is New Delhi heading towards a new economic shock? With the Donald Trump administration proposing a base tariff of 25% and only a duty of 17% if India signs the trade agreement, these questions have become significant. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already rejected Washington's allegation that it has backed the manufacturing sector's over-capacity with subsidies and incentives. The most important question is: why has the US offered a lower tariff of 17% if India accepts its conditions and signs the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, BTA

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) clarified in a statement Wednesday that the measure will be taken because these countries "create, sustain, or contribute to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce". The US offer for a lower tariff rate came weeks after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that most of the contentious issues had been resolved and only a few of them were yet to be discussed.

In a similar exercise months ago, the USTR assured India not to impose additional tariffs even if it violates Section 301. It put the condition that New Delhi must give farm access to US companies, a demand that India has been rejecting persistently.

India-US Ties

During BTA negotiations, the US administration pushed New Delhi to open its agricultural market to American products—specifically cotton, wheat, corn (maize), soybeans, canola oil, and dairy.

Facing strong pressure from domestic farmer lobbies, the Indian government has resisted signing a BTA that compromises key agricultural staples. Reports highlight that India is unlikely to allow imports of genetically modified (GM) foods, cotton, wheat, and maize

US President Donald Trump offered the BTA to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in February 2025. Though he announced reciprocal tariffs in the presence of PM Modi and said in the most unequivocal terms that "the US would impose equal tariffs on all items, no less, no more", he also asked India to sign the BTA.

India-US trade deal

It is believed that the two countries will agree on certain concessions for mutual benefits and sign the Bilateral Trade Agreement. However, analysts are skeptical about the issue, and some of them have expressed apprehension that Washington may go back on the commitment made in the BTA, as it is now doing with Mexico and Canada.

Analysts believe that the Trump administration has adopted a carrot and stick policy. It has indicated that if the BTA is not signed, India will face higher tariffs. If it wants a lower tariff, it must open its farm sector and sign the trade agreement.