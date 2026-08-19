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Is Tamil Nadu using maternity leave to boost birth rate after delimitation row? Here's all you need to know

In a development that may have far-reaching consequences for Tamil Nadu, southern India, and the entire country in one way or another, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a 12-month paid maternity leave for women upon the birth of their third child. Is the Tamil Nadu government taking "corrective measures" by encouraging the people to have more children in the wake of the delimitation row? Do other South Indian states follow it? 

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

Is Tamil Nadu using maternity leave to boost birth rate after delimitation row? Here's all you need to know
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Image source: ANI
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In a development that may have far-reaching consequences for Tamil Nadu, southern India, and the entire country in one way or another, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a 12-month paid maternity leave for women upon the birth of their third child. Is the Tamil Nadu government taking "corrective measures" by encouraging the people to have more children in the wake of the delimitation row? Do other South Indian states follow it? 

After the Union government announced its plan to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, based on population so that each member represents an equal number of electors, the southern Indian states protested against it. They argued that states from North India that performed badly in population control schemes would have more MPs. Thus, the southern states would be punished for their good job in population control measures.

However, the Tamil Nadu government led by CM Vijay has announced 365 days of maternity leave for women state employees for a third child, matching the leave granted for the first two children.

Currently, women government employees with less than two surviving children get one year of maternity leave. Those with two or more surviving children are allowed up to 12 weeks.

Minister D Sarathkumar announced the change in the state assembly while moving the demand for grants for his department, saying the decision reflects the state's commitment to social welfare and women’s empowerment.

"Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days," D Sarathkumar said.

The state has been increasing maternity leave for women employees step by step. It was first 90 days, then raised to six months in 2011, and to nine months in 2016.

In July 2021, it was extended to 365 days.

A government source told PTI that at present, regular women employees with fewer than two surviving children get 365 days of maternity leave.

Women employees who already have two or more surviving children get 12 weeks, or 84 days, of paid leave, based on Supreme Court directions and state amendments.

The latest decision means women will now get one year of maternity leave for a third child too.

According to a senior official, a comprehensive government order will be released soon to operationalise the announcement made in the assembly.

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