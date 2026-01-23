Is Shashi Tharoor set to quit Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Why is he at war with Rahul Gandhi?

Shashi Tharoor has refused to attend the meeting convened by the Congress to take stock of the Kerala Election 2026 preparations. Will he quit the party before the polls?



Is Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor gearing up to quit the Congress before the Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Is he waiting to be sacked by the party to escape the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law? As the crisis in the Kerala Congress deepens and the writer-turned-politician is increasingly becoming cozy with the BJP, all eyes are set on the Grand Old Party, as well as the author of 'Why I AM A Hindu?' Watching these developments unfolding, the saffron party must be smiling.

Kerala Congress crisis deeepns

In the recent development that has made it clear that the bickering within the party has intensified, Shashi Tharoor has stated that he will not attend the meeting called by the Congress to discuss preparations for the 2026 Kerala election. In what may be called a show of defiance, the MP has conveyed his decision to the party. It is believed that he is unhappy with the treatment he had received at the Mahapanchayat in Kochi, and that too in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. He is upset with both the Kerala unit and the party high command.

(Shashi Tharoor at a literary programme.)

The seating arrangement and the speaking schedule at the Mahapanchayat event irked the well-known writer. He was told that only Rahul Gandhi would speak after him; however, he found to his chagrin that many other leaders spoke after him. He took as a slight as he is a much senior leader in the party and a four-time MP. This was also seen by the cadre as a breach of party discipline and harsh treatment to senior leaders.

Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi

Shashi Tharoor was also upset over the fact that Rahul Gandhi did not mention him in his speech at the event, it may be seen as publicly denying the appraisal of his contribution to the party. The lack of acknowledgement further pushed him away from the party and its supreme leader. The leader with a broken heart made it clear that he would not attend the meeting called by the party to discuss the preparations.

After refusing to attend the party meeting, Shashi Tharoor will participate in the Kerala Literary Festival being held on the same day, Friday. It may further widen the divide and the party high command may be unhappy, while Tharoor's detractors within the party may use it as an opportunity to attack him.

A diplomat by training and a prolific writer, Shashi Tharoor has been on a loggerhead with the Congress for a long time. After he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, his distance from the party leadership increased. His remarks about the handling of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the military strikes on Pakistan were in contrast to the stand taken by the party. He was made the head of the delegation of MPs that travelled across the world, meeting diplomats and leaders and presenting the views of the country on Operation Sindoor. It certainly did not go down well with Congress. Tharoor also attended the dinner hosted by the government in honour of visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not invited.

Kerala Election 2026

In the latest incident that might have embarrassed the Congress, Shashi Tharoor posted a selfie with ex-BJP MP and current India men's cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir. He praised him for doing "the second-hardest job in India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi". BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla exploited the situation and responded by attacking the Grand Old Party. He said, "... Tharoor's acknowledgement that Prime Minister Modi has the hardest job in India... given how he is second-guessed by an opposition that puts parivarik (family) interests above Bharat's..." He went to the extent of predicting "one more Congress fatwa against Tharoor".

With each passing day, the writer-turned-politician appears to be drifting away from the party. After the BJP has swept the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, winning 50 of the 100 seats, the saffron party is on cloud nine in the state. Though the fight for the assembly would be fought between the Congress-led UDF and the CPIM-led LDF, the Hindutva party may put its bet on the Congress MP. Will Shashi Tharoor bite the bet? Time will answer the million-dollar question.