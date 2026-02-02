Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal dangerous shift

As the BLA wages pitched battles across Balochistan, questions grow over whether Pakistan is losing control amid rising casualties and rights abuses.

Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? The internecine war between the Pakistan Army and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has changed a lot over a period of time. It has shifted from isolated incidents of terror attacks to pitched battles between the two sides. In what may be called one of the biggest Baloch attacks on the Islamic nation, the BLA has claimed that more than 80 soldiers have been killed. On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti claimed in Quetta that 145 members of the banned BLA have been killed and their government has the bodies in its custody.

Pakistan-Balochistan conflict

In the recent struggle between the warring sides, the trouble began Friday night when BLA fighters in civilian clothes launched simultaneous attacks across the districts of Quetta, ​Gwadar, Mastung, and Noshki. They opened fire at security installations, including a Frontier Corps headquarters, carried out ‌suicide bombings, and blocked main roads in urban areas. The Pakistan Army retaliated, and a pitched battle followed, resulting in casualties on both sides. Many innocent civilians were also killed in the crossfire.

(BLA fighters in Balochistan.)

In a statement issued on Saturday, the BLA announced that it had launched the second phase of 'Operation Herof' across Balochistan. Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that the Baloch fighters had taken control of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters in Nushki and overrun a Frontier Corps facility. He also claimed that 80 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the assaults.

BLA attacks Pakistan Army

The war in Balochistan has undergone significant changes. It is no longer a "fire and run" type of attack or lone wolf attack. These are also not coordinated but localized terrorist attacks. These attacks are carried out by BLA, which has developed a well-oiled war machinery with hundreds of fighters and enough arms and ammunition to target the army installations and fight pitched battles with armed soldiers simultaneously at different places. The militant outfit has also spread its wings beyond Balochistan and has made its presence felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Sindh. It is emerging as a parallel army challenging the Pakistan Army.

Secondly, the BLA has succeeded in establishing its network among women, and it has developed deep roots in many colleges and universities across the restive province. What began with Shari Baloch, the first woman suicide bomber of the BLA, has moved a long way in less than five years. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Sunday that two of the attacks involved female perpetrators. While one has been identified as 24-year-old Asifa Mengal, the identity of the second female 'fedayeen' is yet to be ascertained. The BLA said that Mengal, a resident of Nushki in Balochistan, was the daughter of one Mohammad Ismail. Born on October 2, 2002, she joined the BLA's Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday.

(Shari Baloch, first female fideyeen of Balochistan.)

Baloch woman suicide bombers

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, the use of female suicide bombers shows how the insurgents can adapt new techniques to put pressure on the government and the army. These attacks complicate conventional narratives of women in conflict as they are neither passive victims nor liberated agents in a straightforward sense. They send strong political and operational messages.

The gravity of the present crisis can be understood by the fact that after creating mayhem in a number of places, the BLA fighters did not run away; they refused to budge at many places and challenged the army personnel instead. The motive of the outfit has also become clearer than before. It said in the statement in the most unambiguous way that the new phase of the operation was directed against the occupying state and all its military and administrative structures.

(Asifa Mengal is believed to be behind one of recent suicide attacks on Pakistan Army.)

Pakistan Army-BLA War

The people of the restive province of Balochistan are fighting for their independence from Pakistan. The Pakistan Army and the state have adopted a very repressive way of handling, instead of going to the roots and addressing their issues. Consequently, they have violated the human rights in a big way. Many human rights organisations of Balochistan have highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province. It includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the kill-and-dump policy, and the filing of fabricated police cases.