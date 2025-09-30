Is Pakistan Army losing its war in Balochistan as Quetta suicide attacks rise?

A powerful suicide bombing outside the FC Headquarters in Quetta killed at least 10 and injured over 30, intensifying fears that Pakistan’s army is losing its grip on Balochistan. With repeated militant strikes and bombings claimed by BLA and ISIS, questions mount over Islamabad’s ability.

After 782 people were killed in Balochistan in 2024 in the decades-old insurgency, such incidents are increased this year. After an entire train with hundreds of passengers onboard was hijacked in the restive province in March, the militant attacks did not stop. As more and more militant attacks are taking place, killing scores of people, including those from security forces, the moot question is- what is the Pakistan army doing, is it losing the insurgency and the war in Balochistan?

Suicide attack in Quetta?

A CCTV footage going viral on social media shows a vehicle exploding just in front of the FC (Frontier Constabulary) Headquarters on Zarghun Road in Quetta on Tuesday afternoon. The blast was so powerful that the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered. The explosion was heard across the Model Town. It was a suicide attack. It was followed by gunfire. At least ten people were killed and more than 30 others were injured.

POWERFUL explosion ROCKS FC headquarters in Quetta, Pakistan — multiple reports



Gunfire reported and multiple fatalities pic.twitter.com/ExBz4kd2kN — RT (@RT_com) September 30, 2025

Earlier on September 4, a blast occurred in Quetta when hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered for a rally at a stadium in the capital city of the restive province. Authorities confirmed that 15 people were killed and more than 30 others were wounded in the suicide bombing. Earlier in February 2024, the Islamic State claimed it had carried out the bombing of election offices in Balochistan, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens of others.

BLA or IS, who is behind Quetta attack?

Is the latest bombing in Quetta the handiwork of the Islamic State or separatist outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)? The BLA claimed responsibility when 20 people were killed in a bombing at the Quetta railway station. Months later, it hijacked the Jaffarabad Express with 400 passengers onboard.

(BLA attack in Balochistan.)

Is Pakistan Army failing?

Is the Pakistan Army failing? Field Marshal Asim Munir announced in May this year that Pakistan's fight against terrorism would continue until its logical end is achieved, ensuring victory over all forms and manifestations of extremism. He also said that Pakistan will never be coerced and inimical designs to distract Pakistan’s efforts against the war on terrorism will be comprehensively defeated. Ironically, when Munir was delivering this speech, the separatist group Baloch Liberation Army issued a statement, claiming it had taken control of the Surab city of the restive province.

The Pakistan army has used drones and gone to the extent of using China-made jet fighter planes to bomb its own citizens. The Pakistan Air Force targeted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists and dropped the LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jets on the Pashtun-majority Matre Dara village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thirty people were killed. Yet, there was another attack in Quetta. Is the Pakistan army losing its war against separatists and Islamic jihadists?