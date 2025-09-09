Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here

Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following the massive protest by the people, led by General Z. The recent developments in Nepal look similar to what happened in Bangladesh in August 2024. Nepal is a different story.

Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following the massive protest by the people, led by General Z. President Ramchandra Poudel has accepted the resignation. Popular rapper and music composer Balendra Shah is most likely to replace Oli. The recent developments in Nepal look similar to what happened in Bangladesh in August 2024. What started as a spontaneous protest against the reservation system soon snowballed into a bigger nationwide protest against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

What happened in Bangladesh?

After days of protest across the country, the government withdrew the reservation for the descendants of the freedom fighters, or the "muktir joddha", as they are called. But it was too late and too little. Thousands of people came on the streets of the capital, Dhaka, stormed the residence of the prime minister, and looted whatever they could. Minutes earlier, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina relinquished her office under the request of the army and flew to the neighbouring country of India.

Gen Z revolts in Nepal

Similar incidents happened in Nepal, too. A nationwide student protest against the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X, YouTube and Reddit, snowballed into a massive protest against corruption. At least 19 people were killed in the crackdown. The KP Sharma Oli government withdrew the ban Monday. But it was too late and too little.

Protesters target ministers

The protesters targeted the houses of the politicians, including those of ministers. The house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur was also set ablaze. The protesters also pelted stones at the Bhaisepati residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. The house of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, who resigned from the post on Monday, was not spared either.

The demonstrators also hurled stones at the Bhaisepati-based residence of Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel. They reached the Budhanilkantha-based house of former prime minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. However, they were stopped before they could attack.

Why is Nepal not Bangladesh?

However, Nepal is not Bangladesh. What happened in the Himalayan nation cannot be compared to the handiwork of the radical Islamists in Dhaka. It is now an established fact that the student movement against the reservation system was soon hijacked by the Islamists.The radical Islamic forces were against the creation of the country, and they fought alongside the Pakistan Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Radical Islam in Bangladesh

The Islamists were present in the country, though subdued, and maintained an undercurrent since then. Then, Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and many members of his family, including the 12-year-old son Russel, were butchered on August 15, 1975. Those who committed the heinous crime believed in radical Islam. The radical Islamist forces have made their inroads into the universities across the country, including Dhaka University, once the epicenter of the Liberation War. The same forces have captured the country now.

Will Nepal take regressive steps?

Nepal is a different story. Despite being the only Hindu nation till a few years ago under royal rule, this Himalayan nation has no undercurrent of Hindutva.

An expert on Nepali affairs and writer of many books on Nepal, Anand Swaroop Verma, emphasizes the people's frustration over the failure of the successive governments. Talking to DNA India, he said, "Since Nepal became a republic in 2008, the behavior of the people in power has been shameful. Unemployment, industrialization, or the exodus of the youth to the Gulf countries—none of these issues has been resolved. The politicians filled their coffers instead." Explaining the beginning of the protests, Verma said, "When the masses found the government determined to ban the platforms through which they could share their sufferings, the people lost patience."

Unlike Bangladesh, Nepal will not take regressive steps. It is most likely to remain democratic and return to normalcy with no scope for the deposed King Gyanendra and his supporters. Nepal is expected to hold the general elections soon.