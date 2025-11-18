FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Is Naxalism finished? Death of Madvi Hidma, mass surrenders signal a turning point in Maoist war

As Home Minister Amit Shah targets complete eradication of Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, recent encounters, mass surrenders, and shrinking Maoist influence suggest the Red Corridor is nearing collapse, though analysts warn the movement may rise again.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

More than 1,600 Maoists have surrendered in 2025 so far.
When Home Minister Amit Shah declared in 2024 that the Maoist insurgency would be wiped out by March 31, 2026, few people believed it. He was so confident that he rejected civic society's pleas for a ceasefire and talks with the armed militia fighting to change the system. Though the Communist Party of India (Maoist) lost much of its ground as many of its fighters were killed or forced to surrender, it was still a force to reckon with, hundreds of committed fighters ready to sacrifice their life to implement what they believed would change the system and bring exploitation to an end. During its "peak" in the early 2000s, the Naxalites, as they are called, controlled "large swathes of the country, known as the 'red corridor' spread over more than 125 districts in 10 states", with more than 30,000 foot soldiers, fighting the battle. But now it is believed that only about 500 fighters are active, operating in "limited districts". Analysts believe that soon they may be killed if they do not surrender. 

 

(Madvi Hidma killed in Andhra Pradesh)

Madvi Hidma killed

The latest Maoist fighter to be killed is Madvi Hidma. He was shot dead during an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The gunfight broke out in the densely forested Maredumilli region, located near the meeting point of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. He was not the only Maoist to be killed Tuesday. Police have recovered at least six bodies from the site.

What is Naxalism?

The movement began in 1967 in Naxalbari village in the Siliguri district of West Bengal with a peasant uprising. Inspired by Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong and Marxist-Leninist ideology, the rebels advocate class struggle and an agrarian revolution through armed resistance. Their aim is to overthrow the present system and establish a communist state. 

(Bhupati and 60 other Maoist fighters surrender.)

Setback to Maoist War

The biggest blow to the Maoist movement came on October 14, 2025, when 61 Maoists, including top leader and central committee member Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati, surrendered in Maharashtra. He urged other fighters of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, as the militia is called. He was accompanied by two state zonal committee members, 10 divisional committee members, and other cadres from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The Maoists surrendered 54 weapons, including seven AK-47s, six SLRs, and six INSAS rifles. 

Maoist surrenders 2025

Besides, a large number of Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh on October 17, 2025. The DGP welcomed 210 cadres with roses and a copy of the Indian Constitution. Those who surrendered included one Central Committee Member (CCM), two DKSZC members, and 15 DVCM cadres.  The Maoists handed over a substantial cache of sophisticated weapons, AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs, and carbines, marking a massive dent in the Maoists' firepower in southern Chhattisgarh. These surrenders are part of a larger government push to eliminate left-wing extremism by 2026. If media reports are to be believed, more than 2,100 Maoist fighters have surrendered. Reports suggest that 312 Maoists, including eight top leaders of the CPI (Maoist), have been killed in encounters, and 836 cadres have been arrested. Besides, 1,639 Naxalites have surrendered, a record-breaking figure for Chhattisgarh.

(Hundreds of Maoists have surrendered in 2025.)

What did Amit Shah say?

An ebullient Amit Shah said, "Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces. I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026." However, analysts believe that the insurgency may come to an end; the Maoist movement may have suffered a setback, but it will not end. It may resurrect somewhere else. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
