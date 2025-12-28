Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government unconstitutional? What Bangladesh’s charter, court rulings say

After Sheikh Hasina’s exit in 2024, the president sought a Supreme Court opinion under Article 106, which allows appointment of advisors — not interim rule. A deep dive into Bangladesh’s constitutional vacuum and legal legitimacy debate.

Is the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh illegal? Is it an instrument of the unelected people to grab the power after the elected government was overthrown and the popular prime minister was forced to flee the country? What are the legal and constitutional provisions for an interim government in this South Asian country?

The Bangladesh Constitution of 1972 has no provisions for the formation of an interim government if the elected government falls, collapses, or resigns. The very concept of an interim government or a government made of unelected and hand-chosen people does not exist at all. The Constitution has only provisions for an elected government and its position after the dissolution of the parliament.

Interim Government Bangladesh

According to Article 123(3)(b) of the Bangladesh government, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the parliament. However, there is an arrangement in place to install an interim government in between. Under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, made in 1996, Chapter IIA was introduced for a "Non-Party Caretaker Government" to hold the general election. Articles 58A, 58B, 58C, 58D, and 58E were added, having details of the appointment, term, and duties of a caretaker government to oversee elections. According to Article 58B of the abovementioned constitutional amendment, a caretaker government must be appointed within 15 days of parliament’s dissolution.

(Banlgadesh Parliament.)

Bangladesh Constitution interim government

Constitutional Amendment 15 abolished the provisions for the caretaker government. It abolished the provisions under Chapter IIA and Articles 58A–58E. Consequently, the constitution no longer recognised them for elections. However, the High Court and the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division overturned the abolition of the 15th Amendment and restored the caretaker government system. But it was with prospective effect, meaning it will apply to future elections, not the imminent one.

Article 106 of Bangladesh Constitution explained

According to Article 106 of the Constitution, the President may seek the advisory opinion of the Supreme Court on questions of law that are of public importance before acting. After Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country on August 5, 2024, President Muhammad Shahabuddin sent a reference to the Supreme Court's Appellate Division. After the apex court allowed him, he formed an interim government. However, the court allowed him to appoint advisors, not an interim government.

(Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared president before Bangladesh was born.)

As Article 106 does not create or define an interim government but only allows legal questions to be referred to the Supreme Court, the president could appoint an advisor to assist him, not to form a government. Thus, Muhammad Yunus and other advisors can assist the president, not the interim government, as the interim government does not exist. There is no president’s rule in Bangladesh. To whom do Yunus and others advise?

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of Bangladesh when it was still a part of Pakistan. However, the country adopted the parliamentary form of government in 1972, the first general elections were held, and Bangabandhu, as he was called, became the first prime minister of Bangladesh. It has a parliamentary for of government with the president having ceremonial powers, like India.