EXPLAINER

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan

A massive explosion rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday. Though authorities and police did not immediately reveal the cause of the explosion, they said that the investigation was underway. Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), IS affiliate, has taken responsibility for major bombings.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 10:55 PM IST

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan
ISKP, an Islamic State affiliated group in Afghanistan has been behind major attacks in Kabul
A massive explosion rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, killing seven people including foreign nationals while more than 20 injured in the capital’s Shahr-e-Naw, considered as the most secure.  

Though authorities and police did not immediately reveal the cause of the explosion, they said that the investigation was underway. While no terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility, Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), an active Islamic State affiliate, has taken responsibility for various major bombings killing civilians, minorities, and rival groups in Afghanistan since around 2015. 

The ISKP has both claimed and linked to airport bombings and suicide attacks in Kabul. The extremist group has been very active in the country that has seen decades of destruction and has carried out occasional attacks. 

Since the Taliban regime took control of war-torn Afghanistan in 2021, after United States withdrawal in the same year, and claimed to restore security, bomb attacks have not stopped, and many of them claimed by the local arm of the ISIS. Various blast cases throughout the country in recent years have usually been attributed to extremist groups.  

Major attacks 

Kabul airport bombing (Jan 1, 2023): A blast occurred outside the airport checkpoint killed and wounded many. ISKP claimed responsibility.  

Foreign Ministry blast (Jan 12, 2023) – A bomb attack outside foreign ministry killed many people and wounded dozens and was claimed by the ISIS. 

Explosions during diplomatic talks (Oct 10, 2025) – Explosions were reported in Kabul amid diplomatic talks between Taliban and India, amid factional accusations and rising tensions with Pakistan.  

Qala Bakhtiar suicide bombing (Sept 2, 2024) – Many people were killed and injured after a suicide bombing in Kabul’s Qala Bakhtiar neighbourhood. ISKP claimed this attack as well. 

Kabul ambulance bombing (Jan 27, 2018) – Another major suicide bombing took place in an ambulance car that killed more than 100 people and wounded hundreds. For this attack, Taliban claimed responsibility. 

Inter-Continental Hotel attack (Jan 20, 2018) – Gunmen stormed the hotel, killing around 40 people, including foreigners; Taliban gunmen were responsible. 

