Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls

PM Narendra Modi’s message expressing concern for ailing BNP chief Khaleda Zia signals a rare outreach by India as Bangladesh heads for elections and political equations shift.

In what may be termed a late realization of the harsh ground realities, India has reached out to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its leader, Begum Khaleda Zia. Former Prime Minister and head of the BNP, Begum Zia, is the arch-rival of Sheikh Hasina, a time-tested ally of New Delhi. Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over her health and offered help. He wrote in a post, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years." He added, "Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can."

Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2025

Narendra Modi message

If it was an attempt to mend the ties with the BNP, the party did not disappoint India. It responded through the official handle to express gratitude to the Indian PM. It said, "BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support."

(Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia)

BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.



BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness… — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) December 1, 2025

Khaleda Zia has been sick for a long time, and the doctors shifted her to Evercare Hospital on November 23. After her condition deteriorated, she was put on a ventilator. Confirming her critical medical condition, BNP's Vice-Chairman Ahmed Aazam Khan said doctors have exhausted most medical options. He added, "She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation."

Khaleda Zia health

The first woman prime minister of Bangladesh has been battling several chronic health problems, including liver and kidney issues, diabetes, arthritis and eye-related complications. She was taken to London on January 8 for further medical treatment. She stayed with her son, Tarique Rehman, who lives in London in self-exile. Khaleda Zia was under the treatment of specialist doctors Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross and returned to Dhaka on May 6.

Historically, the BNP has been at loggerheads with India, which has always preferred to back its main political rival, the Awami League. In the 'Battle of Begums, as the political rivalry between Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina is called, New Delhi has always supported Mujibur Rehman's daughter. Another reason for the distance with India is BNP's pro-Islamist approach. The party has worked in tandem with Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, something India can never endorse, considering its secular credentials.

(Narendra Modi with ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina)

Bangladesh political crisis

After Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in a popular nationwide protest on August 5, 2024, the BNP tried to mend fences with India and sent signals of its willingness for reconciliation. India responded and some of its officials met the BNP leaders in camera, if media reports are to be believed. The back channel diplomacy is believed to bear fruits with the prime ministers reaching out to the ailing former prime minister of the neighbouring state.

Bangladesh is likely to go to the polls in February next year and the BNP is most likely to emerge as the biggest political force. If it succeeds in forming the government with the help of the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh or some other parties, New Delhi will have to be open to it. Sending positive signals now may pave the path for better ties in the future. PM Modi's message may be seen in this context.