Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

In a letter written to Trump, militant outfit Hamas has demanded a personal guarantee of the ceasefire and offered to release half of the hostages. It has also released a new video of Israeli hostage Alan Ohel. Details here.

Is Palestinian militant organisation Hamas blackmailing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? Is he putting pressure on Tel Aviv so that it could get its demands accepted in the talks for a ceasefire? The militant outfit released a new video of Alan Ohel, an Israeli hostage, who has been in its captivity since it stormed Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking about 250 people hostage.

In the video, Ohel can be seen blaming Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu for the war. The video was released on September 22, after the militant outfit had written a letter to US President Donald Trump, offering a 60-day ceasefire. It came after the US allies, the UK, Australia, and Canada, recognized the State of Palestine. The Israeli prime minister has already declared that Palestine will never be a state.

Hamas writes to Donald Trump

According to Fox News, in the letter written to Trump, the militant outfit has demanded a personal guarantee of the ceasefire and offered to release half of the hostages. The letter was sent to Qatar, the country that has been mediating the talks. It put the talks on hold after Israel had bombed the alleged Hamas hideout in Doha. Five junior-level Hamas leaders and a Qatari security person were killed in the attack.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote in a post, "This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!" Earlier, he said that Hamas will be in big trouble if they use the hostages as human shields.

Hamas asks to stop 'brutal war of genocide'

In a statement issued on September 21, Hamas welcomed the announcements of Canada, Australia, and the UK recognising the State of Palestine. It also urged the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and end all forms of cooperation with it. The militant outfit also said that the symbolic recognition of the State of Palestine should be followed by an immediate halt to what it called a "brutal war of genocide."

