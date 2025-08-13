Twitter
Is DonaldTrump using Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir to annoy India? Inside story deconstructed here

Is US President Donald Trump using Pakistan and its Army chief Asim Munir to rub India on the wrong side so that he could extract maximum concessions in the ongoing trade talks? Will he pull back the pawn on the chessboard after checkmating New Delhi?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Is DonaldTrump using Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir to annoy India? Inside story deconstructed here
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir with US President Donald Trump in the White House. (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Why is US President Donald Trump so kind to Pakistan that he has allowed its army chief, Asim Munir, to threaten the world of nuclear annihilation and take the "half world down with it"? Why has it ignored that the Pakistan Army chief has threatened to attack a private oil refinery in its neighbouring country without any provocation? Has the geopolitics of South Asia changed dramatically? Or is Washington using India's enemy to continuously rub the largest democratic country with the biggest market on the wrong side? Is the US president using Pakistan as a pawn on a chessboard to annoy its "friend" and trading partner, so that it could accept its terms?

Does Donald Trump want to annoy India?

Talking to the Financial Times, former US ambassador to Pakistan and now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Husain Haqqani, attributed this ‘friendship’ to ‘a transactional improvement’ in ties and nothing more. He said, "Trump wants to annoy the Indians and see if this will make them talk to him and accept his term." He has said this at a time when India and the US are engaged in a difficult round of trade talks and Trump wants to put pressure on New Delhi to extract maximum concessions. 

 

(US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi)

Why did Pakistan nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

Secondly, Pakistan readily agreed to use the cryptocurrency launched by the US-based company, partly owned by Trump's son and son-in-law. Islamabad also nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize. Michael Kugelman, a non-resident senior fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation, told the Financial Times, "Pakistan has very successfully understood how to engage with such an unconventional president."

Optics that suit Asim Munir and US president?

Experts believe that Asim Munir's photo-ops with the US Air Force’s Dan Caine in Florida and his two-hour lunch with Donald Trump are nothing but optics. These optics will increase his prestige and stakes in Pakistan and put him on a higher pedestal compared to the elected government and the politicians of the ruling class. However, they are part of a calculated game where Trump gets talking points, and Pakistan gets attention. It serves both of them, with no far-reaching consequences. Once Washington signs a trade deal or even a tariff deal with India, it will consign Pakistan and its army chief to the dustbin of history once again. 

