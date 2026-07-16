IRCTC's new website launched: From faster tatkal booking to fare calendar; here's everything you need to know about the updated version

Ministry of Railways has launched the IRCTC beta website to fix slow booking, crashes and pop-ups. New features include faster performance, cleaner UI, fewer CAPTCHAs, all-class seat view and saved details.

Booking train tickets is about to get a lot less frustrating. The Ministry of Railways has launched a new beta version of the IRCTC website aimed at making the process simpler, faster, and less cluttered.

4 major upgrades in the new beta version

IRCTC has rolled out four key improvements based on years of user complaints:

No more distractions

The new site removes unnecessary captchas, pop-ups, and flashing graphics. The goal is a clean, distraction-free booking experience.

Seat availability at a glance

Passengers can now check seat availability across all classes on one screen, instead of clicking through multiple pages.

Faster checkout

The number of steps to complete a booking has been cut down significantly. That means less time stuck at payment and confirmation screens.

Saved passenger details

The website will now remember passenger details, making repeat bookings much quicker for regular travellers.

Why was the upgrade needed?

According to the Ministry of Railways, the redesign is meant to fix problems users have faced for years, especially during rush periods like Tatkal booking.

The focus is on 3 things: speed, simplicity and accessibility. The new portal has been built to:

Load pages faster even when millions are trying to book at once Handle heavy traffic without crashing during Tatkal hours. Offer a cleaner interface with fewer pop-ups and ads Cut down excessive CAPTCHAs while still keeping transactions secure Make booking easier for everyone on any device

The 5 biggest changes

Faster website performance

The backend has been rebuilt to handle way more users at the same time. That should mean far fewer timeouts and delays during peak Tatkal windows.

Cleaner, distraction-free interface

Flashing banners, too many ads, and pop-ups are gone. Navigation is simpler so you can find trains and book tickets without getting lost.

Simplified booking flow

Fewer clicks, clearer steps. The layout has been redesigned so you can go from search to payment much faster.

Reduced CAPTCHA interruptions

You’ll still see security checks when needed, but the constant CAPTCHA loops have been minimised to reduce frustration.

Better mobile & accessibility experience

The site is now fully responsive for phones, tablets and desktops. It also works better alongside the IRCTC Rail Connect app, which already has biometric login, UPI payments, and accessibility upgrades.

What stays the same

Don’t worry, your IRCTC account isn’t changing. According to IRCTC, the core ticketing system remains untouched. You’ll still use your existing IRCTC ID and password

Saved passenger profiles and lists All booking quotas: General, Tatkal, Premium Tatkal, Ladies, Divyangjan, Senior Citizen, etc.PNR enquiry, train search, and seat availability All payment options: UPI, cards, net banking, wallets, and IRCTC eWallet The same booking and cancellation rules set by Indian Railways

How to try the Beta version

You can access the new version directly at: https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/

A link to it has also been added on the homepage of the existing IRCTC website.

What users should do

IRCTC has shared a few tips for the beta rollout:

Keep using your existing IRCTC login; no new account needed Take a few minutes to explore the new interface after you log in Update the IRCTC Rail Connect app to get the latest features Make sure your mobile number and email are updated for OTPs and booking alerts Share feedback, the Ministry says more improvements will be made based on what users report

Why this matters

IRCTC first launched in 2002 and now handles about 14.5 lakh ticket bookings every day. Over the years, users have flagged issues with slow loading, complex navigation, and too many pop-ups.

This beta launch is the first big step toward fixing that. With a cleaner interface and faster flow, Railways hopes to improve customer satisfaction ahead of peak travel seasons.