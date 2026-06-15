Israel rejects Trump’s Iran Peace Agreement: Will Tehran be safe after signing deal? What will Washington do if Tel Aviv attacks?

What may happen if Israel attacks Iran after Iran signs a peace deal with the US? Will Washington support it? Explained here.

Will Iran be safe after signing the much-awaited peace deal with the US? What may happen if Israel attacks the Shiite country, as it has done so many times in the past? It is a very important question because the Pentagon joined the war and began targeting Iran hours after Tel Aviv bombed Tehran and other cities on February 28, 2026. It started the war, which is still going on. Hours after Donald Trump declared that the two nations had agreed to a peace deal, Israel rejected it. It has raised the most important question: will Washington join the war, remain neutral or supply arms and ammunition to the Jewish state if it attacks Iran in future?

Israel rejects US-Iran Peace Deal

The world was shocked when Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected Trump's peace plan. In what may be called a step driven by domestic politics, he took to the social media platform X. He wrote in a post, "Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation." Justifying his stand, he said further, "Every time we succumbed to international pressure at the expense of Israel's security, we paid a blood price with interest." Recounting the past wars, the extreme right-wing politician added, "It was true in the Oslo Accords, it was true in the Lebanon agreement in 2006, and it was true in every period of containment in Gaza that exploded in our faces."

Ben-Gvir: Israel not a banana republic

Toughening his stand, Ben-Gvir said in the harshest words, " We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic." He added further, "Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike in Dahiya..."

What Ben-Gvir has said may have far-reaching consequences. Israel-Iran enmity is not a new thing. It started way back in 1948 with the passage of the UN Security Council resolution on the creation of the states of Israel and Palestine side by side. Both sides expressed disappointment and rejected the provision that did not suit them. Iran's stand on the Jewish state became tougher after the ouster of Reza Shah Pahlavi, the monarch, in the bloodless Islamic Revolution of 1979. The Shiite regime that followed completely rejected the very existence of Israel and vowed to wipe it off the map of the world.