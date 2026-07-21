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10-Day Iran-US ceasefire on table? Here's why Strait of Hormuz is biggest hurdle

A new ceasefire between Iran and the US? Will Iran agree to a proposed 10-day truce with the United States, and could it reopen the Strait of Hormuz in return? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

10-Day Iran-US ceasefire on table? Here's why Strait of Hormuz is biggest hurdle
Strait of Hormuz. (File Image)
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Will Tehran agree to a 10-day truce to revive the interim deal, signed last month in Switzerland? Will it lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during this period? What may happen to the US blockade of the Iranian ports during the proposed truce? These questions were asked after an Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran had received the truce offer from the mediators.  This issue further became significant after Iran's interior minister, Eskandar Momeni, visited Islamabad for the second time and asked Pakistan to resume its mediating role.  

US-Iran truce

Confirming the offer coming from the mediators on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had received “proposals” to end fighting between Iran and the US. He said, "Proposals have been raised through mediators and have been passed over to us." 

The offer reportedly came amid the US attacks on Iran for the tenth consecutive day and the retaliation by the Shiite regime. In the recent flare-up between the two countries, the Pentagon has targeted civilian infrastructure like roads and bridges besides military installations in Iran. Tehran has retaliated by targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and other Arab countries. It has not spared civilian infrastructure. Replying to this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Washington “always remains open to diplomatic solutions”. However, he also said that three US servicemen have been killed in recent attacks and it may pose a hindrance to diplomacy. 

US-Iran ceasefire

Hitting back at Rubio, Iran’s chief negotiator, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that the Pentagon continued to send arms and ammunition to the region despite claims of attempts to end the fighting. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "We have reached the level of a full professor on recognising these American games."  

Meanwhile, the US has bombed Iranian military assets in Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Bushehr. Confirming it, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that it had attacked Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defence systems. The chances of a truce appear gloomy as the White House said in a statement on Tuesday that the Pentagon would continue with the strikes until the president decides otherwise. However, it also said that the diplomatic talks between the two nations were ongoing.

Strait of Hormuz

Iran too has toughened its stance. According to state-run broadcaster IRIB, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement,  "It is obvious that as long as America’s evils continue in the region, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed, and not even a drop of oil, gas, or a package of chemical fertiliser will be exported from the region." Experts still hope that both sides would agree to a 10-day truce. 

The US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17 in Switzerland. Also called the Islamabad Memorandum, the peace deal declared an immediate end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, it collapsed soon as each side attacked the other. 

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