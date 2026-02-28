US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Missiles have landed near the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and presidential palace in Tehran. They want to kill him. Who is Ali Khamenei and why is he so important for the US and Israel?

Despite Tehran's cooperation in the talks that were moving in the right direction, the US and Israel have attacked Iran, with the objective of weakening the Shiite regime led by its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The US has targeted multiple cities and bombed many areas, including those places that are linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Confirming the attacks, Iranian news agency Tasnim has reported that seven missiles hit an area near the presidential palace, located in Shemiran to the north of Tehran. The missiles also landed near Khamenei’s compound. According to the Associated Press, attacks also struck near Khamenei’s offices in the capital.



US, Israel target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

It is evident by these attacks that the US and Israeli forces are targeting Iran's supreme leader. Though no one knows where he is, Ali Khamenei is most unlikely to be in the presidential palace, considering the tensions that have been built up and the open threat to kill him and his son to topple the regime. Washington has made its intentions clear as it supports the Zionist expansionist forces of Israel and works in tandem with them. But who is Iran's supreme leader and why are Washington and Tel Aviv so upset with him?

Who is Iran's Supreme Leader?

The son of an ethnic Azerbaijani father from Khamaneh and an ethnic Persian mother from Yazd, Ali Hosseini Khamenei is the second and incumbent grand ayatollah of Iran. The Grand Ayatollah is the highest authority on Islamic theology and law in the Shia branch of Islam. After the death of Ayatollah Rohallah Khomenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Ali Khamenei was chosen as the grand ayatollah in 1989. Earlier, he served as the Iranian president three times from 1981 to 1989. Before the revolution, he was arrested six times and expelled once for three years during the reign of Muhammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the king of Iran. He once escaped an assassination attempt that left his right arm paralysed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei governs Iran

Besides being the supreme leader of Shiite theology and law, Ali Khamenei is the fountainhead of all authorities in Iran, where he is considered the most powerful person. He has been the head of the servants of Astan Quds Razavi since April 14, 1979. He also commands the Revolutionary Guards, which has been accused of crushing opposition to the government and his interpretation of the Shiite branch of Islam.

He also spearheaded the Iran-Iraq war during the 1980s. His writs run the country in all practical purposes as he is the head of state of Iran, the commander-in-chief of its armed forces, and the final authority in legal and religious matters. He can issue decrees and make the final decisions on the government's main policies in the economy, environment, foreign policy, and national planning. In practical terms, Ali Khamenei has either direct or indirect control over all branches of the state, including the executive, legislative, and judicial, besides the military and media.