Iran weaponises Strait of Hormuz: Trump's big dilemma, India's oil nightmare and what happens next

Will President Donald Trump blink first to come out of the ongoing US-Iran war? If he continues to stick to his demands on the Strait of Hormuz, how may it impact the world economy, including that of India? Explained here.

After more than five months of war and the now-hot-now-cold approach of Donald Trump, the US-Iran conflict has refused to die down despite many attempts, behind-the-curtain talks, and even the signing of an MoU for a ceasefire. Tehran wants a complete cessation of military action, lifting of the decades-old economic sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets and war reparations. On the other hand, Washington wants Iran to not only stop its nuclear programme, but also dismantle its facilities, halt missile programmes and delink itself from militant outfit Hezbollah and the Houthi militia of Yemen. No side is willing to allow any concession to the other.

Strait of Hormuz blockade: Iran demands

With this background, Iran has linked the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to reciprocal US actions and its old demands. Trump has refused to blink despite domestic pressure and falling popularity. The Shiite regime has clearly said that the opening of the waterway should be seen in a wider perspective of the entire region and the war, rather than a localised issue. It has put forward a set of conditions as below:

Tehran considers the Strait of Hormuz as one of the main points of the ongoing war.

It has said in the most unambiguous terms that the war should be stopped completely before any meaningful talks take place.

Tehran has also demanded that the US actions in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq must be stopped.

It has also demanded that all US sanctions should be lifted.

Tehran has demanded that all of its frozen assets must be released immediately.

The most vexing and embarrassing point for Donald Trump is the war reparations. The US president once said that the Middle East allies would invest $300 billion in the reconstruction of Iran; but those countries have rejected it.

Tehran has also asked the Pentagon to lift the naval blockade of its ports along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran-US Ceasefire: Global Oil Prices

Thus, the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman has become the most significant bargaining chip considering the massive economic impact it has left on the entire world, including the US and its allies. Knowing well that the chokepoint can bring the US to its knees, the Shiite regime has linked all of its earlier demands to the opening of the strait.

The prices of crude oil in the international market at the time of writing this article on Monday afternoon have consolidated and risen to $79 per barrel. It went further north from last week due to uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz. The crude oil prices strengthened after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there were no direct talks with the US. He also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened only after the US lifts its blockade of Iranian shipping lanes and ports. It is a departure, though not unexpected, from the earlier indications that an agreement could be close. President Donald Trump also softened his stand, saying that Washington was now “low-keying it.”

(India has diversified its crude sources)

India oil crisis

Any blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and disruption in the supply chain of crude oil is significant for India, which imports about 85 of its fuel needs and about 45% of that flow through the waterway. India imported crude oil and gas worth $117.50 billion during the Financial Year 2025-26. Out of this, the crude oil bill alone accounted for $121.8 billion. India's crude and petroleum-product imports reached $161 billion in FY 2024-25 and $132.5 billion in FY 2023-24. India imports about 40–45% of its crude imports, roughly 2.2–2.7 million barrels per day, through the Strait of Hormuz. About 90% of LPG imports and a substantial amount of LNG imports come through the strait.

If the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is for a longer period, India can import from Russia, African and Atlantic Basin countries and the US instead of the Gulf countries. But it can not do so instantly and at the same cost. It will have to pay higher prices, increased freight and insurance charges, and the cost will soar to a dizzying height. Though New Delhi has diversified suppliers, imported crude from around 40 countries, about 70 of its fuel still flows through the Strait of Hormuz.