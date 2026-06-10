Pentagon's Apache helicopter shot down, Middle East bases hit: Is Iran winning attrition battle against US?

Can the US air power be challenged, and that too by an Iranian ragtag military? After the IRGC shot down an Apache helicopter and hit Pentagon bases in the Middle East, many questions on Washington's superiority were raised.

After US President Donald Trump accused Iran of shooting down an Apache assault helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, many questions surfaced. Though the two crew members were safely rescued, the incident exposed the vulnerability of the US military to a ragtag Iranian military. The Central Command of the US military has used Apache helicopters, armed MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets to dominate the area and challenge Tehran's closure of the waterway connecting the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. However, the military experts are upset that Iran has shot down about 30 unmanned Reaper drones and a few US fighter jets since February, after Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to join Israel's war against the Shiite regime.

Iran shoots down Apache

It was the first time that the US has lost an AH-64 Apache gunship, which is armed with Hellfire missiles. Considered one of the most fearsome types of aircraft operating in the region, it is being used for survey and surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz to deter small-boat attacks and to shoot down drones. Earlier in April, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet with two pilots on board. The pilots ejected from their stricken aircraft, landed deep inside Iran and were rescued.

Besides, it was reported earlier that Iran has damaged at least 20 of the US air bases constructed in many countries spread across the Middle East, besides destroying dozens of its fighter jets and other military planes. It has caused billions of dollars of losses to the Pentagon as it has ruined its state-of-the-art air defence systems, refuelling aircraft, radars and many other facilities. According to the BBC, the Shiite regime has successfully targeted and damaged both US bases and shared military facilities in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes across Iran and Lebanon over the past three months. On the other hand, the Pentagon has claimed to have targeted 13,000 targets since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury in February this year.

US military losses in Middle East

Using the satellite imagery provided by international providers, the BBC Verify has said that the US air bases and other facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman have been severely damaged. It has said that three state-of-the-art anti-ballistic missile battery systems at the Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE and Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan have been destroyed.

According to the BBC, Iranian strikes have also heavily hit US refueling and surveillance aircraft at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. Satellite images have shown damaged aircraft and smoking craters. One of the planes has been identified as an E-3 Sentry surveillance plane. According to the US media, it could cost up to $700 million to replace it. BBC Verify has also said that Iran has targeted Ali Al Salem Airbase and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Its fuel storage bunkers, aircraft hangars and troop accommodation have been destroyed.