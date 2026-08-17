Is Iran preparing for a long war with US? Mojtaba Khamenei's military shake-up sends strong signals

Is Iran preparing for a prolonged war with the United States after more than five months of conflict? Why has Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei appointed veteran Revolutionary Guards commanders and hardline security officials? Explained here.

Is Iran getting ready for a long-drawn war with the US after fighting for more than five months? Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has dropped a hint and made his plans apparently clear by appointing hard-line, veteran military commanders to top security positions. Analysts believe that the Shiite regime is bracing for an open-ended war with the US and muzzling the dissent at home. The Iranian leadership wants to end the war without giving up the leverage it has gained-mainly the control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei has made significant changes in the military leadership at a time when the fierce war has ebbed; the main skirmishes have come to a negligible level, the 60-day ceasefire has ended, and the 14-point MoU has become invalid. Mohsen Rezaei, who led the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps during the Iran-Iraq War, has been made head of the Supreme National Security Council. Khamenei has made former intelligence chief Hossein Taeb head of the Basij. The powerful network of paramilitary forces, often employed to crush anti-government protests, will now be headed by a hardcore cleric.

(Mohsen Rezaei, Head, Supreme National Security Council, Iran)

Besides, the Supreme Leader has also appointed a new general staff of the armed forces, a new head of the Revolutionary Guards and a commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces. It is believed that Mojtaba Khamenei has put his stamp on Iran's national security. He has also made it clear that despite reports of being bedridden, he controls the regime and rules the roost. Most of the new leaders belong to the generation of people who overthrew Shah Pahlavi in the Islamic Revolution of 1979 or fought the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. Clear examples are Rezaei, who was his commander, and Taeb, who was in his battalion during the war against Iraq.

Who are Mohsen Rezaei and Hossein Taeb?

Khamenei also made his intentions clear by choosing aggressive language and a belligerent approach. While announcing the new appointments, he asked them to be ready for "powerful offensive operations against the enemy." Analysts believe that the Supreme Leader is confident of braving the economic sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union. The long experience of handling these sanctions has made Tehran more obdurate. Now, they don't care if Washington imposes fresh sanctions.

(Hossein Taeb, Head, Basij.)

Most of the new leaders are hardcore. Rezai is an example. He wanted to extend the war with Iraq rather than agreeing to a cease-fire, as he believed that Tehran could have gained more leverage and a better settlement. Mojtaba Khamenei has also forced the doves, like President Mahmoud Pezeshkian, who now toe his hardline views on the control of the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts also believe that the Supreme Leader has selected those people who are ready to sign a deal with the US if the conditions suit them and give them better leverage, but they are also ready to prolong the war if Donald Trump imposes harsh conditions, as he has tried several times in the recent past.