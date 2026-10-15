Iran In Crosshairs: How may US' 'mother of all bombs' hit Tehran hard, change war scenario?

Somewhere in Washington this week, a small group of planners has been weighing a question that carries enormous human weight: should the largest conventional bomb in the American arsenal ever be dropped on Iran? According to a CNN report published on Thursday, citing US officials, the American military has drawn up plans for strikes on Iran's energy facilities and nuclear sites. Among the options on the table is the weapon the world knows simply as the "Mother of All Bombs", or MOAB. Nothing would happen, the report stresses, unless President Donald Trump orders the US military to resume fighting.

Somewhere in Washington this week, a small group of planners has been weighing a question that carries enormous human weight: should the largest conventional bomb in the American arsenal ever be dropped on Iran? According to a CNN report published on Thursday, citing US officials, the American military has drawn up plans for strikes on Iran's energy facilities and nuclear sites. Among the options on the table is the weapon the world knows simply as the "Mother of All Bombs", or MOAB. Nothing would happen, the report stresses, unless President Donald Trump orders the US military to resume fighting.

What makes this story remarkable is not only the scale of the weapon but the honesty of the people studying it. The same officials involved in the planning admitted to CNN that they are not sure whether unleashing such a bomb would actually bring America closer to its main goals in the conflict. That hesitation deserves attention. Behind every strategic decision stand soldiers, pilots, engineers and ordinary families in the region whose lives would be reshaped by it. Firepower alone does not settle wars; judgement does.

What is Mother Of All Bombs?

To understand why the choice is so difficult, it helps to know what this weapon truly is. The MOAB has only ever been used once in combat. On 13 April 2017, American forces dropped it on a network of caves and tunnels in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, where fighters of the Islamic State had dug in. The explosion made headlines across the globe, simply because no bomb of that size had ever been used in battle before. For the troops fighting in those mountains, it was a moment that showed how far their country was willing to go to protect them.

The nickname is a play on its formal name, which describes a massive air blast, and the word "blast" is the key to everything. Most people picture a bomb as something that burrows into the earth and detonates below. The MOAB does the opposite. It is engineered to explode just above the ground, releasing a colossal wave of pressure that rolls outward across a wide area. Think of it as the difference between a hammer striking a single nail and a giant hand slapping an entire tabletop at once. That sweeping force is why it works so well against caves, tunnel entrances and clusters of buildings spread across open terrain. It is important to be clear that this is not a nuclear device. It produces no radiation and no cloud of radioactive fallout; its power comes purely from chemical explosives.

How devastating may MOAB be?

Now consider its sheer bulk. The MOAB weighs roughly 9,800 kilograms, about as much as a fully loaded school bus. Nearly 8,500 kilograms of that is explosive filling alone. No ordinary fighter or bomber can carry something so enormous in its bomb bay. Instead, it rides inside a C-130 Hercules, the sturdy military cargo aircraft familiar to air forces around the world, including our own. When the moment comes, a parachute pulls the weapon out of the open rear ramp, and the bomb begins its long fall. From there, it guides itself using GPS, the very same satellite positioning that helps a mobile phone find the nearest railway station. Precision, in other words, is not sacrificed for size. (For the technically minded, the official designation is GBU-43/B.)

Yet this is exactly where the planners' doubts begin. Reports in recent years have indicated that US military strategists have examined whether the MOAB could be turned against targets in Iran, particularly energy installations. Experts, however, keep returning to one stubborn fact: the bomb is built to devastate what lies on or near the surface. It was never designed to punch through solid rock or reach chambers buried deep beneath a mountain. For such targets, militaries rely on a different family of weapons known as bunker busters. Picture a drill bit that bores deep into the earth first and only then explodes; that is how a bunker buster works. A famous name and a vast blast radius do not automatically make a weapon the right tool for the job.

That is the lesson worth carrying away. Modern militaries do not build weapons for spectacle; they build them for specific tasks, and the MOAB's task is narrower than its reputation suggests. The next time a headline speaks of the "Mother of All Bombs", it is worth asking what it can genuinely achieve, who would bear the consequences, and whether the people making the decision are as uncertain as those planners in Washington quietly admit to being. Understanding the machine is the first step towards understanding the choices, and the courage, that surround it.

( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. )