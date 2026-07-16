Iran draws 'Red Line' on Strait of Hormuz, warns Trump of Gulf-wide infrastructure attacks

Signalling to intensify its war with the US, Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz a "red line" and warned that any further attacks on its infrastructure would be met with strikes on infrastructure across the Gulf region.

Iran further escalated tensions in the ongoing war by issuing a fresh warning over the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the waterway inviolable, it declared that if Donald Trump implemented his threat of attacking Iran's infrastructure, it would attack all infrastructure facilities spread across the Gulf region. The threat came after the Pentagon carried out its attack for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday and reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports. With this, it is evident that there is no possibility of US-Iran talks at present, contrary to Trump's claim that Tehran has expressed its desire to discuss the issues.

Iran on Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz was a "red line" for Iran. He said in a statement, "The Americans thought that by attacking some of our bases on the southern coasts of the country, they could take control of this strategic strait."

Iran's announcement is significant in the sense that the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the biggest bone of contention in the dispute, and Tehran is not ready to budge a little on it, come what may. It is also a tit-for-tat reply to the US, which reimposed a naval blockade on Wednesday. Tehran has also made it clear that it has entered a phase of all-out war and has reached the point of no return. Its top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said in a statement, "We are in an essential and existential war with ​America." He added further, "However, the Islamic Republic of ​Iran has the ability to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz from every single point of its territory, and this matter is never dependent on coasts ​and islands."

Gulf infrastructure

Earlier, the spokesman for the Iranian Army said that the only way left for the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was to comply with the 14-point memorandum of understanding that the two sides signed in June in Switzerland. Tehran has also threatened to attack all infrastructure in the Gulf region if the Pentagon attacks it. The threat came a day after Iran attacked the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan with ballistic missiles, and the Revolutionary Guards targeted the satellite communications centre and early warning radar at the Ali Al Salem Air Base. It also attacked a military pier of the Pentagon in the Al Shuaiba area of Kuwait.

Bab-el-Mandeb

A day earlier, Iran warned that it could also close "other export routes." Analysts believe that the Bab-el-Mandeb could be the next target after the Strait of Hormuz. It is the second most important waterway of the region, as around 10-12% of global crude oil trade and a significant share of global container traffic transit through it. Yemen, and not Iran, borders the waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. However, the Houthi rebels control the area near the strait, and Iran controls these Shiite rebels. These Iran- backed Islamic extremist forces have attacked commercial vessels many times and have fired missiles and drones and sent boats laden with explosives.